Stress is hurting your smile, literally: Know risks of chronic stress on dental health

Stress is detrimental to overall wellbeing. Prolonged stress wrecks havoc on mind and body and can also affect dental health. If it's left untreated, it can cause long-term complications. From teeth grinding to dry mouth, stress has several consequences for dental health and even hygiene. Stress drives many habits which worsen oral health.(Shutterstock)

This is also an important moment to observe how closely intertwined mental and physical wellbeing is, making taking care of mental health all the more important. Certain harmful dental habits originate from intense stress.

In an interview with HT, Dr Prafull Sabadra, Founder of Dr. Sabadra's Advanced Dentistry Centre, shared a comprehensive side effects for teeth when one is under stress. Other than impulsive habits, many diseases too occur. He listed out the habits and other consequences of stress:

Teeth grinding (Bruxism)

Teeth grinding, or bruxism, is the involuntary clenching or grinding of teeth, due to stress.(Shutterstock)

Involuntary habit: Stress often manifests as bruxism, an unconscious grinding or clenching of teeth, especially during sleep.

Triggers: Anxiety and tension heighten muscle activity in the jaw, leading to excessive force on teeth.

Anxiety and tension heighten muscle activity in the jaw, leading to excessive force on teeth. Consequences:

Enamel wear, causing increased sensitivity and susceptibility to decay. Jaw pain and temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ).

3. Cracked or fractured teeth.

Stress-induced dry mouth (Xerostomia)

Reduced saliva production: Chronic stress affects the nervous system, inhibiting saliva production.

Medications: Anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications often exacerbate dry mouth.

Anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications often exacerbate dry mouth. Consequences:

Increased risk of tooth decay due to reduced natural cleansing. It also has a higher likelihood of gum disease and oral infections. Difficulty chewing, swallowing, and speaking.

Neglecting hygiene

Stress increases smoking which is toxic for oral health and hygiene. (Shutterstock)

Neglect of hygiene: Stress and mental health issues like depression often reduce motivation for proper oral hygiene.

Dietary changes: Stress may lead to unhealthy eating habits (e.g., sugary or acidic foods), further damaging teeth.

Stress may lead to unhealthy eating habits (e.g., sugary or acidic foods), further damaging teeth. Smoking and alcohol: Increased use of tobacco or alcohol as stress relievers exacerbates oral issues.

Weakened immune response

Gum disease: Stress suppresses the immune system, making gums more susceptible to inflammation and infection (e.g., gingivitis and periodontitis).

Delayed healing: Chronic stress slows recovery from oral surgeries or injuries.

Sleep disturbances

Sleep disorders: Stress disrupts sleep, indirectly worsening bruxism.

Impact on healing: Poor sleep impairs the body's ability to repair oral tissues.

Stress hormones and oral Health

Cortisol impact: Elevated cortisol levels reduce the body's resistance to oral infections and inflammation.

Bone health: Long-term stress can weaken jawbone density, increasing the risk of tooth loss.

Coping mechanisms and oral impacts

When in intense stress, many chew pencils or pens.(Shutterstock)

Poor Coping Habits: Nail-biting, chewing pens, or using teeth to open packages can harm enamel and alignment.

Nail-biting, chewing pens, or using teeth to open packages can harm enamel and alignment. Lack of professional visits: Stress might deter individuals from regular dental checkups.

Prevention and management

No doubt stress takes a major toll on dental health. But it's important to embrace proactive tactics to alleviate the impacts.

Dr Prafull Sabadra shared these strategies:

Stress reduction: Practice mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to lower stress levels. Seek professional therapy for chronic mental health issues.

Oral hygiene: Maintain a routine: brushing twice daily, flossing, and using fluoride toothpaste. Stay hydrated to combat dry mouth.

Maintain a routine: brushing twice daily, flossing, and using fluoride toothpaste. Stay hydrated to combat dry mouth. Dietary changes: Limit sugar and acidic foods; opt for nutrient-rich alternatives.

Limit sugar and acidic foods; opt for nutrient-rich alternatives. Professional interventions:

Use custom night guards for bruxism.

2. Consult a dentist for fluoride treatments and gum care.

3. Discuss medication side effects with healthcare providers.

Healthy lifestyle:

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

2. Engage in regular physical activity to reduce stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.