Dental care: Daily habits that are destroying your teeth, remedies to fix your oral hygiene

Good oral health is essential for overall well-being yet many people neglect proper dental care, leading to various issues with their teeth or gum. Unhealthy teeth can cause discomfort, lower self-esteem and contribute to severe health complications if left untreated hence, understanding the warnings and remedies for unhealthy teeth is crucial in preventing dental problems and maintaining optimal oral hygiene. Warnings and remedies for unhealthy teeth.(Image by Pixabay)

Warning signs

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gunita Singh (BDS, MD) of Dental Lasers, suggested to not neglect these little warnings -

1. Sensitivity of teeth: Pain and tenderness in teeth while taking hot and cold. Do visit the dentist immediately; it can be resolved by something as small as oral prophylaxis or simple fillings.

2. Toothache: Don’t neglect any pain in the teeth, don't take off the shelf painkillers and delay. Visit the dentist, we might have to do a procedure but at least we will save the tooth.

3. Bleeding from gums: One of the most common problems but neglected in a big way. This is a sign that your gums are giving way and need attention immediately. Do attend to this as soon as possible. Even small steps like gum massages can do wonders.

4. Bad breath: One of the very usual and small issues which people try to overcome with mouth freshners/mouth washes. It can be an early sign to any infection in the oral cavity. Visit a dentist soon.

5. Jaw pain: Can be due to TMJ issues or stress, Visit the dentist as soon as possible.

Children's go-to snacks like chips pose dental health risks. (Shutterstock)

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Manvi Srivastava, Dentist at NIIMS Medical College and Hospital, asserted that unhealthy teeth can lead to various issues, so it is important to be aware of some warning signs and remedies. She highlighted the warnings as -

Gum bleeding: Bleeding gums during brushing can be a sign of gum disease.

Bleeding gums during brushing can be a sign of gum disease. Persistent bad breath: This could indicate plaque buildup or other dental issues.

This could indicate plaque buildup or other dental issues. Discoloration: Yellowing or darkening of teeth can signal decay or staining.

Yellowing or darkening of teeth can signal decay or staining. Persistent toothache: Ongoing pain can indicate cavities, infections, or abscesses that may require immediate attention.

Ongoing pain can indicate cavities, infections, or abscesses that may require immediate attention. Loose teeth: This can be a sign of advanced gum disease or bone loss, which can lead to tooth loss if not treated.

This can be a sign of advanced gum disease or bone loss, which can lead to tooth loss if not treated. Pus or swelling: Any pus around the gums or swelling in the mouth can indicate an infection that needs prompt treatment.

Any pus around the gums or swelling in the mouth can indicate an infection that needs prompt treatment. Changes in bite: If your bite feels different or you have difficulty chewing, it could signal alignment issues or dental problems.

Ignoring these signs can lead to more serious conditions like periodontal disease, which can affect overall health, including heart health.

Regular dental check-ups are extremely important but many of us keep delaying it because we are scared to go to the dentist. (Unsplash)

Remedies

Dr Manvi Srivastava recommended -

Maintain good oral hygiene by flossing every day and brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Regular Dental Check-ups: Visiting a dentist every six months can help catch issues early.

Fluoride Treatments: These can help strengthen enamel and prevent cavities, especially for those at higher risk.

Sealants: You can prevent deterioration on the chewing surfaces of your back teeth by using dental sealants.

Mouthguards: If you grind your teeth at night, a custom mouthguard can help prevent wear and tear.

Regular check-ups and cleanings are also crucial for catching any issues early.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.