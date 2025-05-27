How long should you brush your teeth? Here's what happens if you skip brushing for 2 minutes twice a day

Oral health is a key part of overall wellness. Did you know insufficient brushing time can lead to poor oral hygiene, increased risk of tooth decay and gum inflammation and disease? Brushing habits differ from person to person, but experts recommend brushing twice each day for two minutes at a time. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends brushing teeth for at least 2 minutes, twice a day. (Pexels)

Why brushing for less than 2 minutes matters

According to a May 2019 report on Healthline.com, brushing should be done for at least two minutes, twice per day as per the recommendations from the American Dental Association (ADA) . To maintain good oral health, brush your teeth for the full two minutes, paying attention to all surfaces, and don't forget the tongue and gums. If you brush for less than two minutes, you won’t remove as much plaque from your teeth.

According to a 2009 study published in Jdh.adha.org, most people only brush for about 45 seconds. The study looked at how brushing time affected plaque removal in 47 people. The results suggested that increasing brushing time from 45 seconds to 2 minutes may help remove up to 26 percent more plaque.

How should you brush your teeth?

The ADA has shared these guidelines for proper brushing:

⦿ Hold your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to your gums.

⦿ Brush with short strokes about the width of one tooth.

⦿ Move your toothbrush back and forth along the outside surfaces of your teeth, applying gentle pressure as you brush.

⦿ Use back-and-forth motion to brush along the chewing surfaces of your teeth.

⦿ To properly brush the inner surfaces of your teeth, hold your toothbrush vertically and brush up and down along the insides of your teeth.

⦿ Brush your tongue using a few back-to-front strokes to remove bad breath–causing bacteria.

⦿ Rinse your toothbrush after you use it.

⦿ Store your toothbrush in an upright position. If your partner, roommate, or family members store their toothbrushes in the same place, make sure toothbrushes don’t touch each other. Let your toothbrush air-dry instead of storing it in a closed toothbrush holder.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.