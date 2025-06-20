NHS surgeon says ‘if you want to be less lactose intolerant’ try these 2 methods: Consuming fermented food and…

Are you lactose intolerant, but love foods that contain milk, milk solids, butter, buttermilk, cream, and whey? Well, you are not alone. Tasting the occasional ice cream or baked goods can come at a heavy price for those who cannot handle lactose. But, what if we told you that there is a way you can train your body to tolerate the occasional binge? Lactose is a sugar found in milk and milk products, and you become intolerant to it when your body can't break down or digest lactose. (Freepik)

In a video posted on June 19, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and health content creator, talked about two methods that can help you ‘ if you want to be less lactose intolerant.’ Let's find out the two means he suggested:

1. Gradual lactose exposure

Per the NHS surgeon, gradual lactose exposure trains your gut microbes to be more efficient and develop more of the enzymes that digest lactose for you, specifically beta-galactosidase. He explained that this ultimately means that there would be ‘less farting, bloating, and gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms’.

“Even people with lactose intolerance can usually tolerate up to 12 grams of lactose a day, which is roughly a glass of milk. I suggest starting with around 3 grams of lactose, which is about a quarter glass of milk or a small piece of dairy, and gradually increasing over several weeks to 12-15 grams of lactose per day in 2-3 divided doses,” Dr Rajan suggested.

He also cited a January 2025 study, where research showed that lactose can act as a prebiotic to nourish your good bacteria.

2. Consume fermented food

According to the doctor, the second route is regular kefir consumption. “As a fermented food, kefir contains bacteria and yeast that come with their own lactase enzyme. This is the biological version of outsourcing your lactose digestion,” he explained.

Per the NHS surgeon, the more yoghurt, kefir, and other fermented foods you eat, the higher the chance of some of these microbes colonising your gut. “It also helps that kefir and other fermented dairy products have much lower lactose levels than standard dairy products. Additionally, the fermented matrix slows down gastric emptying, giving more time for digestion,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.