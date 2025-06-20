Harvard trained gut doctor ranks 10 foods for the gut-brain axis on a scale of 1 to 10: Idli and yoghurt to fruit juice

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and 'Harvard and Stanford trained expert', took to Instagram on June 19 to rank 10 foods for your gut-brain axis. In a post he titled, 'Harvard-trained gut doctor ranks 10 foods for the gut-brain axis on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 is the best)', Dr Sethi said, 'your mental wellness starts in your gut'. Also read | You are what you digest: Know how gut health affects everything, from mood to metabolism As a fermented food, idli contains probiotics that can benefit gut health, but its score may depend on ingredients and preparation methods. (Unsplash)

Ranking foods for gut-brain axis

In the video he posted, Dr Sethi ranked 10 everyday foods on a scale of 1-10 ‘based on how they impact your gut-brain connection, mental clarity, mood, focus, and stress response’. Here's his rating:

⦿ Sweet potato: 5/10

⦿ Idli: 6/10

⦿ Movie popcorn: 4/10

⦿ Broccoli and cauliflower: 8/10

⦿ Blueberries: 7/10

⦿ Granola bars: 3/10

⦿ Fruit juice: 2/10

⦿ Avocado: 9/10

⦿ White bread: 1/10

⦿ Unsweetened yoghurt: 10/10

More details

Let's break down Dr Sethi's rankings and explore why these foods scored the way they did for the gut-brain axis. Top scorers – unsweetened yoghurt (10/10), avocado, broccoli and cauliflower – are rich in probiotics, which support beneficial gut bacteria, provide healthy fats, fibre, and various micronutrients and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, respectively, and therefore, support gut health and brain function.

Middle of the pack are blueberries, rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, idli, a fermented food that contains probiotics that can benefit gut health, and sweet potato, a good source of fibre and vitamins. Meanwhile, lower scorers, such as popcorn, granola bars, fruit juice, and white bread, can negatively impact gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.