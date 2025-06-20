Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Harvard trained gut doctor ranks 10 foods for the gut-brain axis on a scale of 1 to 10: Idli and yoghurt to fruit juice

BySanya Panwar
Jun 20, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Did you know your gut health directly affects your brain because of the gut-brain axis — the powerful connection between the digestive system and mental health?

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and 'Harvard and Stanford trained expert', took to Instagram on June 19 to rank 10 foods for your gut-brain axis. In a post he titled, 'Harvard-trained gut doctor ranks 10 foods for the gut-brain axis on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 is the best)', Dr Sethi said, 'your mental wellness starts in your gut'. Also read | You are what you digest: Know how gut health affects everything, from mood to metabolism

As a fermented food, idli contains probiotics that can benefit gut health, but its score may depend on ingredients and preparation methods. (Unsplash)
As a fermented food, idli contains probiotics that can benefit gut health, but its score may depend on ingredients and preparation methods. (Unsplash)

Ranking foods for gut-brain axis

In the video he posted, Dr Sethi ranked 10 everyday foods on a scale of 1-10 ‘based on how they impact your gut-brain connection, mental clarity, mood, focus, and stress response’. Here's his rating:

⦿ Sweet potato: 5/10

⦿ Idli: 6/10

⦿ Movie popcorn: 4/10

⦿ Broccoli and cauliflower: 8/10

⦿ Blueberries: 7/10

⦿ Granola bars: 3/10

⦿ Fruit juice: 2/10

⦿ Avocado: 9/10

⦿ White bread: 1/10

⦿ Unsweetened yoghurt: 10/10

More details

Let's break down Dr Sethi's rankings and explore why these foods scored the way they did for the gut-brain axis. Top scorers – unsweetened yoghurt (10/10), avocado, broccoli and cauliflower – are rich in probiotics, which support beneficial gut bacteria, provide healthy fats, fibre, and various micronutrients and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, respectively, and therefore, support gut health and brain function.

Middle of the pack are blueberries, rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, idli, a fermented food that contains probiotics that can benefit gut health, and sweet potato, a good source of fibre and vitamins. Meanwhile, lower scorers, such as popcorn, granola bars, fruit juice, and white bread, can negatively impact gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Harvard trained gut doctor ranks 10 foods for the gut-brain axis on a scale of 1 to 10: Idli and yoghurt to fruit juice
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On