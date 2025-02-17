‘Adverse health consequences’: Millions of granola bars recalled; 2nd highest-risk classification

Over 2 million cases of MadeGood granola bars were recalled in December. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally rated the recall as a “Class II” level. Chicago-based parent company of the organic snack manufacturer Riverside Natural Foods Inc. voluntarily recalled the products over the possibility of metal contamination. A variety of MadeGood granola bars was recalled in December 2024 due to the possibility of metal presence. The FDA has updated the recall's risk classification.(YouTube @12 News)

The preliminary December 9 recall announcement came about after MadeGood received seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold. The granola bars were ultimately recalled “due to the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard,” the company stated, per USA Today.

Describing what the metal looks like, the MadeGood website says, “The piece of metal is a small, flat brush bristle, and highly unlikely to be present in our products.”

What does FDA's Class II risk classification mean?

On February 11, the FDA raised the recall’s risk level to the second-highest risk classification, warning against “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

After an extensive investigation, Riverside Natural Foods released a statement, determining that the issue’s source was identified in the manufacturing process. “The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated,” read the statement.

Fortunately, no injuries related to the granola bars in question have been reported.

MadeGood's Granola Bars recall

Impacted products that “may contain metal pieces,” include the following MadeGood granola bars:

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Chocolate Banana Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars

Mixed Berry Granola Bars

Strawberry Granola Bars

Cookie & Creme Granola Bars

Produced between January and November 2024, these products included in the original recall were reportedly distributed across Canada, the United States and other international markets.

In December, MadeGood confirmed that the issue had been rectified in collaboration with retailers so that the recalled bar cases were removed from stores. “We have addressed the source of the issue and are conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities," the company said at the time.

Guidelines for consumers who ended up with the recalled product

A full refund has been promised to the customers who may have bought the impacted products listed in the granola bars recall. “Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to check them against the list and return the recalled product to the store where they bought it for a full refund,” reassured the company.

Questions related to the warning will be addressed on the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Check the MadeGood website for more information.