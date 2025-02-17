Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Adverse health consequences’: Millions of granola bars recalled; 2nd highest-risk classification

ByAshima Grover
Feb 17, 2025 07:17 PM IST

Granola bars recall: Specific batches produced from January and November 2024 are within the scope of the warning due to potential metal contamination. 

Over 2 million cases of MadeGood granola bars were recalled in December. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally rated the recall as a “Class II” level. Chicago-based parent company of the organic snack manufacturer Riverside Natural Foods Inc. voluntarily recalled the products over the possibility of metal contamination.

A variety of MadeGood granola bars was recalled in December 2024 due to the possibility of metal presence. The FDA has updated the recall's risk classification.(YouTube @12 News)
A variety of MadeGood granola bars was recalled in December 2024 due to the possibility of metal presence. The FDA has updated the recall's risk classification.(YouTube @12 News)

The preliminary December 9 recall announcement came about after MadeGood received seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold. The granola bars were ultimately recalled “due to the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard,” the company stated, per USA Today.

Also read | More ‘City-killer’ asteroid warnings emerge amid added fears of Moon impact: No time for NASA to deflect it?

Describing what the metal looks like, the MadeGood website says, “The piece of metal is a small, flat brush bristle, and highly unlikely to be present in our products.”

What does FDA's Class II risk classification mean?

On February 11, the FDA raised the recall’s risk level to the second-highest risk classification, warning against “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

After an extensive investigation, Riverside Natural Foods released a statement, determining that the issue’s source was identified in the manufacturing process. “The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated,” read the statement.

Fortunately, no injuries related to the granola bars in question have been reported.

MadeGood's Granola Bars recall

Impacted products that “may contain metal pieces,” include the following MadeGood granola bars:

  • Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
  • Chocolate Banana Granola Bars
  • Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars
  • Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars
  • Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars
  • Mixed Berry Granola Bars
  • Strawberry Granola Bars
  • Cookie & Creme Granola Bars

Produced between January and November 2024, these products included in the original recall were reportedly distributed across Canada, the United States and other international markets.

Also read | Elon Musk to unveil Grok 3 today: Time and other details

In December, MadeGood confirmed that the issue had been rectified in collaboration with retailers so that the recalled bar cases were removed from stores. “We have addressed the source of the issue and are conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities," the company said at the time.

Guidelines for consumers who ended up with the recalled product

A full refund has been promised to the customers who may have bought the impacted products listed in the granola bars recall. “Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to check them against the list and return the recalled product to the store where they bought it for a full refund,” reassured the company.

Questions related to the warning will be addressed on the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Check the MadeGood website for more information.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On