Elon Musk to unveil Grok 3 today: Time and other details

Billionaire Elon Musk is all set to launch a brand-new edition of his AI chatbot, which he describes as the “smartest AI on Earth,” today, i.e. Monday night (US time). Earlier this week, the Tesla boss said that his ChatGPT challenger was in the final stages of development. xAI's Grok 3 debuts on Monday night (US time). (REUTERS)

‘Smartest AI on Earth’

He then updated his social media followers on X/Twitter that he would be going offline to facilitate the “honing” process “with the team all weekend.” Thereafter, sounding the positive alarm, he returned to his SNS profile, affirming that all was “looking good” for his artificial intelligence chatbot’s launch this week. xAI further reported that the “scary smart.”

Grok 3’s development was pushed by its Colossus supercomputer. Built in just eight months, the system is powered by 100,000 Nvidia GPU hours for training.

Billed as a more efficient successor to Grok 2, the upcoming rendition boasts synthetic datasets, self-correction mechanisms and reinforcement learning, per Forbes. These integrations will help reduce incorrect responses - dubbed hallucinations - as accuracy is enhanced and training times are reduced.

Singing praises about the model’s advanced adaptability, Musk said at The World Governments Summit in Dubai, “This might be the last time that an AI is better than Grok.” Early tests of Grok 3 also show that it delivers a far better performance than rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Google’s DeepMind Gemini.

Grok 3 release time

The new challenger is scheduled to debut in a fiercely competitive market with a live demo on Monday night, February 17, 2025, at 8 pm PT (or Tuesday morning at 9:30 am IST or 4 am GMT).

Grok 2 was launched in August. Its successor is expected to be three times faster. Elon Musk’s Grok 3 live demo arrives a month after DeepSeek unleashed a free AI assistant, surpassing ChatGPT Apple’s App Store downloads.

Grok AI is available for free as a chatbot on the Elon Musk-led microblogging platform X.com.

In other news, Bloomberg reported on Saturday that xAI is reportedly raising $10 billion in funding, with Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Valor Equity Partners participating in the round. The teased move will bump the American startup company’s valuation to $75 billion.