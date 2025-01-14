Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's xAI launches Grok 2 AI chatbot for Apple users, no more X subscription needed

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 14, 2025 03:45 PM IST

Grok now has various features such as image generation and fact-checking, coming with a tiered subscription model, unlocking advanced features for paying users

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup has launched Grok 2, the second version of its AI-powered assistant as a standalone app in for iOS.

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.(Lionel Bonaventure/AFP)
This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.(Lionel Bonaventure/AFP)

It now has various features such as image generation and fact-checking, coming with a tiered subscription model which unlocks advanced features for paying users.

Also Read: Why have Britain’s bond yields jumped sharply?

Grok 2 now also allows users to access it without requiring an X (Formerly Twitter) subscription, indicating it shifting away from the original plan of being integrated within the social media platform.

Users can now sign in using their email, Apple ID, or other supported login options.

The move is aimed at competing with rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Meta AI, Claude.ai, and so on.

Grok was initially launched in November 2023 as a chatbot with a distinctive personality to offer sarcastic and humorous experiences.

It was initially available only for X subscribers. However, a free version was announced in December 2024 with limitations such as only being able to perform 10 inquiries daily.

Also Read: Apple iPhone sales drop 5% globally after AI rollout disappoints, Chinese competition grows

What Grok can do

1) Image generation: Grok can create some of the most hyperrealistic images due to its integration with FLUX, an open-source AI image generator. However, its abilities are controlled to prevent it from generating explicit content.

2) Real-time search: Grok AI has access to real-time information on X which in itself is a huge database, being one of the top news sources. It can also look up a wide range of products and services

3) Brainstorm: Grok can now generate ideas and aid in creativity.

4) Regular and Fun mode: Regular mode elicits straightforward answers while fun mode, which was added in March 2024 adds a layer of sarcasm and humour to the responses.

5) Fact-checking and summarising: Grok can be used to fact-check tweets and summarise news simply with the user pasting a URL and prompting it.

6) Next-Token Prediction: Grok uses a next-token prediction model which helps it to anticipate and generate the most likely response in conversations.

Also Read: China's EV market faces slowdown after 42% surge; 20% growth predicted in 2025

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On