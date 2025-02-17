Egg prices in US soar to as high as 860 a dozen amid bird flu scare

An ongoing bird flu outbreak in the United States has sent egg prices soaring, with consumers facing record-high costs for one of their basic protein sources. A sign for customers shopping for eggs at Trader Joe’s hangs by the cartons in Merrick, New York, February 16, 2025.(REUTERS)

The average price of a dozen Grade A eggs hit an unprecedented $4.95 ( ₹429.91) in January 2025, according to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This surge marks a sharp rise of more than double the low of $2.04 ( ₹176.47) recorded in August 2023.

The skyrocketing prices come as the avian influenza, or bird flu, continues to disrupt egg production. The outbreak has caused a significant reduction in the egg-laying hen population, pushing prices to levels not seen since the last bird flu outbreak in 2015. Prices of eggs have surged by a staggering 65% since January 2024, according to the Consumer Price Index, with some areas experiencing even higher rates, as much as $10 ( ₹867.42) or more for a carton of eggs.

Bird flu impact on egg prices

The bird flu outbreak, formally known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), has led authorities to cull millions of chickens to prevent the spread of the virus, significantly reducing egg supply. This drastic measure is necessary since a single outbreak at a large egg farm, where millions of birds are housed, can lead to massive losses.

As a result, egg prices have increased, contributing to a broader surge in food costs. The impact of the bird flu is particularly severe for cage-free and organic egg farms, which have also been affected by the epidemic. In the final quarter of 2024 alone, over 20 million egg-laying hens were culled, according to a report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report highlighted that even non-caged egg production systems experienced significant losses.

Consumer challenges

The current egg price hike in US is the sharpest since 2015, when the country last experienced a major bird flu outbreak. As of January 2025, the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs reached $4.95 ( ₹429.91), a 13-cent increase from the previous record of $4.82 ( ₹417.63). The price spike is hitting American households hard, as eggs have traditionally been a budget-friendly source of protein. The increase in egg prices is also contributing to rising food costs, with eggs accounting for approximately two-thirds of the overall increase in food prices last month, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The situation is exacerbated by challenges in egg availability. Many grocery stores have found their shelves empty as suppliers struggle to meet demand. In some areas, customers have faced limitations on the number of cartons they can purchase, and prices have risen sharply for premium varieties, such as organic or cage-free eggs.

“We do use eggs a little less often now because of the price,” said Jon Florey, a California shopper. “I was going to make a quiche that I like to make, but I figured I’d do something else.”