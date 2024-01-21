close_game
National Granola Bar Day - How to celebrate, calories, benefits and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 21, 2024 07:49 PM IST

Every January 21st, US celebrates National Granola Bar Day, recognising the power-packed nutrition and energy found in these convenient and delicious treats.

Every January 21st, US celebrates National Granola Bar Day, recognizing the power-packed nutrition and energy found in these convenient and delicious treats. So, let's dive into the world of granola bars and discover why they're a favorite for hikers, bikers, and snack enthusiasts alike!

What's in a Granola Bar?

A basic granola bar is a tasty mix of whole grains (usually oats), fruits or nuts, and sweeteners like honey or syrup.

Making your own Granola Bars

Ever wondered how to make these energy-boosting wonders at home? Mix the ingredients, press them into a pan, cut into bars, and voila! Bake for a crispy texture or leave them raw for a chewy delight. Stash them in sealed containers or freeze for future snacking adventures.

Why the Granola Bars are popular?

Granola bars are more than just a tasty treat – they're energy-packed snacks perfect for a hiking or biking adventure. Despite being calorie-rich, they offer a healthier alternative to candy bars for those who don't hit the trails often.

Beyond the United States, granola bars go by various names like flapjacks, muesli bars, or cereal bars. It's a global snack that satisfies cravings across borders.

How to celebrate National Granola Bar Day

Join the celebration by mixing up a pan of granola bars with your favorite ingredients. Experiment with nuts, grains, and fruits. Share your creations using #NationalGranolaBarDay on social media and spread the granola love.

Granola Bar: Calories and benefits

Curious about calories? Granola bars can range from 90 to 150 calories. When it comes to benefits, choose wisely. Look for fiber-rich options and consider portion control for a healthier snack.

Granola bars lower cholesterol, prevention of anemia, and a source of fiber and protein. Read labels carefully to choose the healthiest options and share your newfound knowledge with loved ones.

