Gastroenterologist suggests top probiotic, prebiotic and fibre-rich foods and drinks for happy gut health

Gut health is dependent on a delicate balance of the ecosystem of trillions of bacteria. It is already well-known that gut balance influences not only digestion but also other essential functions like immunity and mental wellbeing. Poor diet and lifestyle choices may affect your entire health. This is why the gut is regarded as the root cause of many health issues, from acne breakouts to frequent infections. So if you identify your immunity, mental health or skin health taking frequent hits, take extra good care of your gut health with a correct diet. If you frequently suffer from gut problems like bloating and indigestion, it’s time to reevaluate your dietary choices and include gut-friendly foods and drinks.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director of Gastroenterology at CK Birla, Gurugram, highlighted the vital role of diet in shaping a healthy gut. It includes a healthy balance, a combination of probiotics, prebiotics and fibre.

He said, “As a gastroenterologist, I often remind my patients that a healthy gut is the foundation of overall health. The gut is home to trillions of bacteria that play a vital role in digestion, immunity, mood regulation, and even heart health. What you eat and drink directly impacts your gut microbiome. If you find yourself having recurring digestive problems, bloating, constipation, or food intolerances, the time has come to see an expert. A healthy gut equates to better digestion, immunity, and even mental acuity.”

Dr Anukalp Prakash shared a detailed guide, listing gut-friendly foods and drinks as well as harmful habits that may be hurting your gut health:

Top gut-healthy foods

Yoghurt is one of the best foods for gut health.(Freepik)

1. Probiotic foods: Nourish the good bacteria

These are high in live, friendly bacteria that assist in rebuilding the natural balance of gut flora.

Yoghurt (with live cultures): An excellent source of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains. Select unsweetened, low-fat varieties.

(with live cultures): An excellent source of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains. Select unsweetened, low-fat varieties. Kefir: A fermented milk beverage higher in probiotics than yoghurt.

A fermented milk beverage higher in probiotics than yoghurt. Kimchi and Sauerkraut: Fermented vegetables that are also high in fiber and antioxidants.

Fermented vegetables that are also high in fiber and antioxidants. Miso and Tempeh: Fermented soy foods that are both high in probiotics and protein.

Fermented soy foods that are both high in probiotics and protein. Pickles (brine-fermented, not vinegar): Provide probiotics with a crunchy burst of fibre.

2. Prebiotic foods: Feed your microbiome

Prebiotics are undigested fibres that serve as food for good bacteria.

Bananas (particularly slightly green): Rich in resistant starch that feeds gut flora.

(particularly slightly green): Rich in resistant starch that feeds gut flora. Garlic, onions, and leeks: High in inulin, a prebiotic fibre.

High in inulin, a prebiotic fibre. Asparagus and Jerusalem artichokes: High in prebiotics that feed gut-friendly bacteria.

High in prebiotics that feed gut-friendly bacteria. Oats and barley: Rich in beta-glucan, which feeds good bacteria and enhances digestion.

Rich in beta-glucan, which feeds good bacteria and enhances digestion. Apples: Pectin-dense, fostering bacterial diversity.

3. Plant foods high in fibre: Keep your digestion going

Fibre maintains regular bowel function and keeps constipation from occurring, in addition to helping a balanced gut microbiome.

Leafy greens (spinach, kale): Provide insoluble fibre and antioxidants.

(spinach, kale): Provide insoluble fibre and antioxidants. Beans and legumes (lentils, chickpeas): Good sources of soluble fibre and protein.

(lentils, chickpeas): Good sources of soluble fibre and protein. Berries (blueberries, raspberries): Fibre and polyphenol-dense with anti-inflammatory compounds.

(blueberries, raspberries): Fibre and polyphenol-dense with anti-inflammatory compounds. Whole grains (brown rice, quinoa, millet): Support the growth of healthy bacteria.

4. Gut-friendly drinks: Hydrate with intent

Water: Needed to soften stool and assist in nutrient uptake.

Needed to soften stool and assist in nutrient uptake. Green tea: Rich in polyphenols that function as prebiotics and suppress inflammation.

Rich in polyphenols that function as prebiotics and suppress inflammation. Kombucha: Fermented tea filled with probiotics (choose low-sugar options).

Fermented tea filled with probiotics (choose low-sugar options). Bone broth: High in collagen and amino acids such as glutamine, which support the lining of the gut.

High in collagen and amino acids such as glutamine, which support the lining of the gut. Herbal teas (ginger, peppermint, fennel): Relieve bloating, gas, and cramping.

Things that worsen gut health

Not getting enough sleep can disturb your gut balance.(Shutterstock)

Good gut health is also about avoiding or restricting specific things that can harm the microbiome.

Artificial sweeteners (such as sucralose, aspartame): May change gut bacteria and cause glucose intolerance.

(such as sucralose, aspartame): May change gut bacteria and cause glucose intolerance. Extremely processed foods: Low on fibre but high on additives that may interfere with gut bacteria.

Low on fibre but high on additives that may interfere with gut bacteria. Too much sugar and sugary beverages: Feed bad bacteria and yeast in the gut.

Feed bad bacteria and yeast in the gut. Too much alcohol: Destroys the lining of the gut and upsets microbial balance.

Destroys the lining of the gut and upsets microbial balance. Too much red meat: Linked with higher inflammation and changed gut bacteria when eaten regularly.

Linked with higher inflammation and changed gut bacteria when eaten regularly. Avoid taking antibiotics unnecessarily: They can eliminate good and bad bacteria.

They can eliminate good and bad bacteria. Not getting enough exercise: Exercise promotes healthy digestion and gut flora.

Exercise promotes healthy digestion and gut flora. Not sleeping well and experiencing a lot of stress: Both sleep disturbances and chronic stress can change gut microbiota.

ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 5 juices he ‘drinks as a doctor for gut and liver health’: Pomegranate to cranberry juice

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.