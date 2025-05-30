Gastroenterologist shares 5 juices he ‘drinks as a doctor for gut and liver health’: Pomegranate to cranberry juice

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab often shares nutrition tips that boost the gut and liver health of his followers on Instagram. On May 27, he talked about the 5 juices he consumes regularly as a ‘doctor for gut and liver health’. He also shared the various benefits of having these juices and the best way to take them. The 5 juices suggested by Dr Salhab will boost your liver, brain, and gut health.(Freepik)

Juices a gastroenterologist drinks to boost his health

According to Dr Salhab, these are the 5 juices he consumes to boost his liver, brain, and gut health. These concoctions also help with inflammation. Dr Salhab also mentioned the studies that prove the benefits of these juices, which he mentioned in the reel. Let's find out which juices he recommended:

1. Pomegranate juice for liver health

A March 2024 study looked into the effects of pomegranate consumption on liver function enzymes in adults. It found that long-term pomegranate intake may be effective in ameliorating liver enzymes in adults with obesity and metabolic disorders who are more likely to have elevated baseline liver enzymes due to some degree of liver injury or tissue damage.

2. Blueberry juice for brain health

An April 2010 study found that moderate-term blueberry supplementation can confer neurocognitive benefits.

3. Tart cherry juice for gut inflammation

A 2019 study found that tart cherry juice reduced systolic BP and LDL cholesterol, in part, due to its anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Cranberry juice for gut inflammation.

A 2016 study found the favourable effects of cranberry consumption on measures of cardiometabolic health, including serum lipid profiles, blood pressure, endothelial function, glucoregulation, and a variety of biomarkers of inflammation and oxidative stress.

5. Concord grape juice for blood flow and oxygen delivery

A 2015 study found a clear relationship between consumption of even modest serving sizes of Concord grape juice, flavonoid intake, and effects on risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

How to have the juices

According to the gastroenterologist, consuming whole fruits is always the best option. However, sometimes he has these juices for convenience. “I don’t overload on them - 30 to 60ml in 100ml ice water…Just as a clarification, I am not a fan of most juices, but there are some juices when consumed in moderation that can give us some health benefits as listed,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.