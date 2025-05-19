Stress affecting liver health? Yoga expert shares 4 breathing techniques to boost natural detox

Stress is at the forefront of today’s lifestyle, whether chasing deadlines or managing household chores. It is a challenge to take care of your health nowadays with so much work. Under stress, people are more likely to succumb to emotional binge eating as a form of coping mechanism, reaching for a tub of ice cream or a big plate of fried snacks. Over time, chronic stress can cause a sedentary routine, devoid of healthy eating and long hours of sitting at work, both of which take a serious toll on liver health. Pranayama falls in beginner-friendly asana.(Shutterstock)

Since the liver is responsible for natural detox, stress needs to be lowered. Yogic breathing techniques or pranayama may help to alleviate stress, thereby supporting liver function and enhancing the body’s natural cleansing process.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, explained how pranayama helps in supporting liver function, promoting natural detoxification.

He said, “The liver thrives on movement, circulation, and stress reduction. By practising the breathing techniques, you stimulate blood circulation, reduce stress, and support the liver’s natural cleansing process. Pranayama offers a powerful, drug-free approach to enhance liver function and detoxification. A healthy liver ensures better digestion, metabolism and immunity. It also helps you to get clearer skin and high energy. These techniques should be combined with a healthy diet and hydration, which can help your liver health. Processed food and alcohol should be limited."

ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: Living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Is it good to exercise?

The yoga expert shared 4 key yogic breathing techniques or pranamaya that reduce stress, and support your liver health:

1. Shant bhastrika

This practice is ideal for reducing stress and anger. It focuses on cooling the body and mind.

Technique

Sit comfortably in Sukhasana, with a straight spine.

Keep your hands in Gyan mudra.

Inhale slowly and deeply and exhale gently through the nose.

Practice for 5-10 rounds initially, and gradually increase the time.

2. Shant anulom vilom

It induces deep relaxation and promotes mental peace.

Technique

Sit comfortably in Sukhasana.

Keep your spine straight and shoulders relaxed.

Close the right nostril with the right thumb.

Inhale slowly and deeply through the left nostril.

Close the left and exhale gently and completely through the right nostril.

Inhale slowly through the right nostril, close the right nostril and exhale through the left nostril.

Practice for 5 minutes daily.

3. Kapal bhati pranayam

It stimulates liver function by massaging the abdominal organs, enhances blood circulation and removes toxins.

Technique

Sit comfortably in sukhasana

Your spine should be straight.

Inhale, and then forcefully exhale through your nose, empty your stomach.

Focus on your navel.

Start with 1-2 mins, then gradually you can increase the time.

4. Sheetali pranayama

This pranayama relieves stress and tension, cools your body, and supports detoxification.

Technique

Sit in any comfortable position, such as sukhasana.

Straighten your back and close your eyes.

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in prapti mudra).

Extend your tongue out and fold its sides to form a tube-like shape.

Inhale deeply through your rolled tongue.

Take your tongue back inside your mouth and close it.

Exhale through your nostrils.

Repeat the above 10-15 times.

ALSO READ: 5 ways fatty liver can affect your mental well-being

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.