Navjot Singh Sidhu credits pranayama for '33 kg weight loss in 5 months': Know all about this breathing technique

BySanya Panwar
Jan 30, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Pranayama, an ancient Indian breathing technique, can aid in weight loss. Here's how former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu used it during his weight loss journey.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's latest social media post is proof that with the right mindset, approach, and lifestyle, anyone can achieve their weight loss goals and transform their lives for the better. The former cricketer and politician took to Instagram recently and shared details of his weight loss alongside before and after photos of himself. Also read | Yoga asanas for weight loss and weight management: 7 exercises to burn calories, achieve healthy weight

Navjot Singh Sidhu swears by pranayama; it can increase oxygen supply to the body, which helps boost metabolism and burn calories. (Instagram/ Navjot Singh Sidhu)
Navjot Singh Sidhu swears by pranayama; it can increase oxygen supply to the body, which helps boost metabolism and burn calories. (Instagram/ Navjot Singh Sidhu)

Losing 33 kg in less than five months is a remarkable achievement for Navjot Singh Sidhu at 61, and he revealed his fitness secret was a combination of willpower, determination, and a disciplined approach.

Check out his new post:

How did Navjot Singh Sidhu lose weight?

He incorporated weight training into his routine. Regular long walks were also a crucial aspect of his weight loss plan. A strict and disciplined diet also made Navjot Singh Sidhu's weight loss possible. Interesting, he credited pranayama, a form of yoga breathing, as one of the key factors in his weight loss journey.

He wrote in his caption, “Before and after… have lost 33 kilograms in less than five months since August… it was all about willpower, determination, process and a disciplined diet facilitated by pranayama, weight training and long walks. Impossible is nothing guys...”

You can incorporate pranayama techniques such as kapal bhati into your routine for mindful breathing. (Representative picture: Pexels)
You can incorporate pranayama techniques such as kapal bhati into your routine for mindful breathing. (Representative picture: Pexels)

What you need to know about pranayama

Pranayama is a breathing exercise. In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, revealed that a straightforward, practical approach to yoga can be integrated into daily life, promoting not just physical well-being but also mental and emotional balance. He suggested following yoga exercises, like pranayama, for weight management and fighting obesity. Pranayama can be even more effective when combined with yoga or other forms of exercise.

He said, “You can incorporate pranayama techniques such as kapal bhati into your routine for mindful breathing. Deep, conscious breaths reduce stress and emotional eating, contributing to better weight control.” Kapal bhati is a technique that involves rapid, shallow breathing, which can help stimulate digestion and boost metabolism.

Remember, pranayama is just one aspect of a healthy weight loss plan. Combine it with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle for optimal results.

Here's a pranayama guide to get you started:

Following yoga exercises, like pranayama, will aid weight management. (Canva)
Following yoga exercises, like pranayama, will aid weight management. (Canva)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
