Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 33 kilos, shares before and after pictures

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday that he had lost 33 kilograms of weight in less than 5 months. Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.(X/Navjot Singh Sidhu)

“Before and after … have lost 33 kilograms in less than 5 months since August last year,” Sidhu wrote on his Instagram and X accounts as he shared his before and after transformation pictures.

He also credited the weight loss to a strict diet, breathing exercises, weight training and walking.

“It was all about willpower, discipline, process and a strict diet facilitated by pranayama ( breath control ) weight training and walking ….. impossible is nothing people,” the former cricketer wrote.

In November, Sidhu had shared how his wife Navjot Kaur had claimed that certain remedies helped her wife Navjot beat Stage 4 cancer after doctors only “gave her 40 days”.

Sidhu's claims courted controversy, and the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) served his wife with a ₹850 crore notice.

Sidhu had reportedly equated cancer with “inflammation”, suggesting that such inflammation is caused by milk, wheat (carbohydrates), refined maida and sugar.

“Cancer feeds on sugar, so the lifeline of cancer, ayurveda, American doctors, research in India, I read everything for 10 hours, and the common denominators, and then cutting sugar, atta, maida, aerated drinks, all of these gone. Samosa jalebi gone," Sidhu said.

“Then on things which brought her back, if you give no sugar and carbohydrates to cancer then cancer cells die automatically,” he claimed.

Sidhu's statement stoked controversy with doctors' questioning his claims on cancer treatment.