Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife gets 850 crore notice over cancer treatment claims: Report

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been served a ₹850 crore notice from the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) over her husband's ‘traditional’ cancer treatment claims.



According to a Business Standard report, CCS convenor Dr Kuldeep Solanki said,"False claims like this are confusing people and making them think negatively about allopathic medicine and therapy. Even cancer patients are being forced to stop taking their medication, which has raised their danger of dying."



Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.(ANI)

Solanki has threatened legal action against Navjot Kaur unless she produced “proof to back up” the claims within a week, the report added.



He also claimed that “false information” is endangering the health of other patients, requesting her to clarify her stand on her husband's claims and also call a news conference if she does not have the required medical records.



The civic society requested the cricketer-turned-politician's wife to clarify her husband's claims, further adding that any

“misrepresentation” might endanger the health of other patients.

What Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed

At a press conference on November 21, Sidhu had claimed that certain remedies helped her wife Navjot beat Stage 4 cancer after doctors only “gave her 40 days”.



According to an ANI report, Sidhu equated cancer with “inflammation”, suggesting that such inflammation is caused by milk, wheat (carbohydrates), refined maida and sugar.

“Cancer feeds on sugar, so the lifeline of cancer, ayurveda, American doctors, research in India, I read everything for 10 hours, and the common denominators, and then cutting sugar, atta, maida, aerated drinks, all of these gone. Samosa jalebi gone," Sidhu said.



“Then on things which brought her back, if you give no sugar and carbohydrates to cancer then cancer cells die automatically,” he claimed.



Sidhu's statement stoked controversy with doctors' questioning his claims on cancer treatment.



In a statement posted on X, the Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr C S Pramesh, said, "Parts of the video imply that starving the cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar, consuming haldi (turmeric) and neem helped cure her 'incurable' cancer."



These comments have no high quality evidence to support them, the statement signed by 262 oncologists from the Tata Memorial Hospital, both past and present, said.

Sidhu issues clarification

In a statement on X on Monday, Sidhu said,"I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. I have a doctor (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) at home. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process."



