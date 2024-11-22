In a startling announcement, former cricketer-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed that his wife, Navjot Kaur, overcame stage-4 cancer within 40 days, thanks to a simple dietary and lifestyle regimen. Claiming that her cancer treatment cost them “nothing”, Sidhu said, in a press conference, that her diet included turmeric, neem water, apple cider vinegar, lemon water, and a strict avoidance of sugar and carbohydrates. He emphasised their practice of intermittent fasting, with her last meal at 6.30pm and the first at 10.30am, beginning with lemon water. Sidhu also noted his personal benefits from the regimen, saying he lost 25kg and addressed his fatty liver. Navjot Kaur was diagnosed with cancer a year and half ago.

While Kaur’s story is inspiring, medical experts caution against viewing “lifestyle changes as a stand-alone cure for cancer”. Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Head of Department and Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, says, “Mrs Sidhu received all the treatment available as per the diagnosis. Stage-4 cancer with limited metastatic sites can be cured with the current standard of care. Several studies state the benefits of curcumin (a component found in turmeric) in treating/preventing cancer, but there is no clear evidence in humans to support the benefits.” Dr Puneet Gupta, Chairman - Oncology, Asian Hospital, says, “Cancer can’t be cured by diet alone. However, dietary interventions are important for overall anti-cancer care, as patients are likely to suffer from anemia, weight loss, and electrolyte imbalance.”

Dr Debjani Banerjee, Head of Dietetics, PSRI Hospital, says, “Turmeric’s anti-cancer properties make it an important component of a supportive diet for cancer patients. Lemon water can help maintain electrolyte balance. During chemotherapy, when the immune system is compromised, neem can strengthen cells, improve gut health, and reduce inflammation.

Certain researches have proved intermittent fasting of short intervals improves cancer risk by settling the flactuation of levels of glucose , insulin , leptin and higher adiponectin which is actual causes of cancer, says Nisha Mandal, clinical nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram. “One needs to ensure the fasting does not exceeds more the 8 hours also during the window of eating they balance all the essential nutrients and calories intake as prescribed,” says Mandal.

Benefits of what Kaur consumed

Turmeric: It is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial. It helps in managing inflammatory skin disorders and reduces the risk of chronic diseases .

Neem leaves: Antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant — these properties of neem protect against oxidative damage. Its regular consumption strengthens the immune system. Apple cider vinegar also carries similar properties.

Lemon water: Rich in vitamin C, it boosts immunity, helping the body fight infections. It detoxifies the body by flushing out toxins.