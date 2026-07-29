Delhi's GTB Hospital staff flags ‘ceiling collapses’, water leaks in operation theatres

Doctors and staff and the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital have alleged that a section of the ceiling allegedly caved in inside the orthopedics department (ward 20) on Monday. This comes just one week after a ceiling fan allegedly fell on a patient in the emergency ward, raising fresh concerns over the condition of the government-run facility. Following the collapse of a ceiling fan on a patient at the GTB Hospital, fresh allegations reveal a ceiling caved in in the orthopedics departments, raising concerns about the infrastructural capabilities of the government facility. (HT Photo)

According to staff, the incident took place at 11 am on Monday, when debris followed by a part of the ceiling fell where staff rest. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Separately, photographs from the Ophthalmology operation theatre from Tuesday shared by staff with HT show water leaking from the ceiling, with buckets placed across the room to collect the dripping rainwater.

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According to one staff member, who requested not be identified, the incidents raise concerns about the safety of patients and staff, as well as infection control in critical care areas.

When asked about the incidents, while additional medical superintendent and official spokesperson Dr Parveen Kumar admitted to the hospital’s “ageing infrastructure” but said the removal of plaster was “preventative”.

“GTB has been proactively addressing the challenges associated with the ageing infrastructure of the hospital. Recognising the need for modernisation, the Government has already initiated several important measures to strengthen emergency and trauma care services,” he said in a statement.

Without addressing the specific incidents, the statement further said that the department of surgery (Ward 21) has been recently renovated by the Public Works Department and that the ophthalmology ward is “currently in the process of renovation and likely to be handed over soon”.

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“The hospital administration reiterates that patient care services continue uninterrupted and all necessary preventive maintenance activities are being undertaken in the interest of public safety. Preventive removal of loose plaster should not be misconstrued as a structural collapse or building failure,” said Kumar.

HT reached out to the health department for comment but no response was received till the time of going to press.