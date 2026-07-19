Patient dies hours after ceiling fan falls on him in Delhi's GTB hospital

A 42-year-old patient admitted to the emergency ward of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital was injured after a ceiling fan fell on him while he was undergoing treatment on Saturday night. The patient, identified as Md Akbar, died within hours of the incident. The deceased, MD Akbar, was brought to GTB hospital's emergency department on July 18 by his brother with complaints of hypertension, meningoencephalitis and aspiration pneumonia, according to hospital staff aware of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. (FIle Photo)

The deceased, MD Akbar, was brought to GTB hospital's emergency department on July 18 by his brother with complaints of hypertension, meningoencephalitis and aspiration pneumonia, according to hospital staff aware of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

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The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Saturday when a nursing officer was administering treatment to Akbar in the emergency ward 27. During the procedure, a ceiling fan allegedly detached and fell on the patient.

"The fan fell directly onto the patient's bed while treatment was being administered. The nursing officer attending to him also sustained injuries in the incident," said a hospital staff member aware of the developments.