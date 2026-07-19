Traffic curbs in Delhi for July 20 Parliament Monsoon Session | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing special traffic arrangements that will be implemented for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday. The police, in a post on X, noted that heavy vehicular movement is expected in and around the Parliament area. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.

The police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noted that heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.

“Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range,” the post read.

Roads to be avoided: Rafi Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Maulana Azad Road

K. Kamaraj Marg

Raisina Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Parliament Street

Ashoka Road

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

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According to the advisory, these junctions or locations are to be avoided:

Vijay Chowk

Boat Club

Roundabout (R/A) Rail Bhawan

R/A Sunehri Masjid

R/A Patel Chowk

R/A Boota Singh

R/A Prime Chowk

R/A GRG

R/A Jalebi Chowk Meanwhile, here are the suggested alternate routes: Janpath

Vinay Marg

Outer Circle, Connaught Place

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

R/A RML

Man Singh Road

Akbar Road

Teen Murti Marg

Shanti Path

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road

11 Murti

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Panchsheel Marg Furthermore, the authorities also advised the commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the affected roads during peak hours.

"Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid the affected roads and junctions during peak hours," the post read.