Probe into irregularities in KPSC’s hiring of veterinary officers transferred to CID

The probe into cases registered in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s recruitment of 400 veterinary officers has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), officials said on Tuesday. HT Image

City police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said three FIRs had been registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station over alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitments. Two of those cases, he said, have already been handed over to the CID under orders issued by the director general and inspector general of Police.

“The DG&IGP has issued orders transferring two of the cases to the CID. The investigation will now proceed under the specialised agency,” he added.

State home minister Priyank Kharge said the move reflected the government’s resolve to ensure an independent and transparent probe. “Protecting the sanctity of competitive examinations and safeguarding merit remain our highest priorities,” he said.

The allegations centre on appointments to veterinary officer posts, where complainants have alleged that candidates were asked to pay enormous sums to secure government employment. Some aspirants reportedly told investigators that demands reached ₹80 lakh for a single appointment.

The inquiry has steadily expanded since July 24, when police registered two separate FIRs over alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitments. One names suspended former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar, several commission officials and 29 job aspirants accused of participating in the alleged recruitment scheme. A second case names Sahukar and his two daughters over separate allegations relating to government appointments secured during his tenure as KPSC chairman. The state government later suspended him.

Job aspirants, veterinary graduates and student organisations have staged protests, arguing that confidence in the recruitment process can be restored only through an impartial investigation.

The state high court had on Monday refused to halt criminal proceedings against one of Sahukar’s daughters, holding that allegations involving the use of an allegedly false income certificate warranted investigation.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka has called for the case to be entrusted either to the Central Bureau of Investigation or to a judicial commission headed by a sitting High Court judge. He has alleged that corruption in the recruitment process denied deserving candidates government jobs.

(with PTI inputs)