RS MP Seechewal gives up security, cites cop shortage in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal on Tuesday surrendered his security cover, citing poor law and order in Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts. Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal

In a letter to director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, Seechewal requested the immediate withdrawal of his security cover of six Punjab Police personnel, including two inspector level officers and four constables, assigned for his security. Of them three were posted at his native Seechewal village, while the remaining accompanied him during travel.

“I am voluntarily surrendering my security and have requested the DGP to transfer the six police personnel attached with me to Sultanpur Lodhi and Lohian police stations so that their services could be utilised to maintain law and order and prevent crime,” the RS member said. Seechewal is currently AAP’s lone Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. His former party colleagues—Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajinder Gupta and Sandeep Pathak—have since joined the BJP.

In the letter, Seechewal said the people of the state needed security more than he did.

This is the second time that Seechewal has written to the DGP over the law and order issue. He had sent a similar letter on June 15, seeking urgent action.

“What will I do with the security when the people of my area, including Sultanpur Lodhi and Lohian Khas, are not secure? Miscreants openly loot and rob people visiting holy Kali Bein. It is a matter of concern that the local police have been doing little to beef up security at vulnerable locations,” Seechewal said> He also referred to eight thefts reported in his native village in a single night.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the chief minister, governor, deputy commissioners, and senior superintendents of police for Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts.