The Centre is drawing up plans to redevelop a 60-acre parcel of prime land near Ansal Plaza in south Delhi’s Andrews Ganj into a high-density mixed-use complex, with the proposal centred on transit-oriented development (TOD) to leverage the upcoming Delhi Metro connectivity in the area, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Mixed-use project planned near metro in Andrews Ganj

The land, originally owned by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), was leased to the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) for 100 years. Around 66 years remain on the lease.

Hudco – a public sector undertaking, or PSU, under MoHUA – subsequently subleased the property to MS Shoes, but the land became embroiled in litigation after the company defaulted on its financial obligations.

“The litigation is over. It went all the way to the Supreme Court. Now the property has come back to the government and we are working on the redevelopment proposal,” a senior Hudco official said, requesting anonymity.

State Bank of India Capital Markets (SBI Caps) has been appointed as the transaction adviser for the project and has already made an initial presentation to the ministry. A more detailed proposal is expected to be submitted as the redevelopment plan advances.

Officials cited above explained that the existing structures on the site could be demolished to facilitate comprehensive redevelopment. They said the project is being planned as a transit-oriented development because of its proximity to a proposed metro station on the extension of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line.

“The government is exploring the possibility of creating a multi-modal urban hub with a mix of commercial and residential uses. The proposal under consideration includes studio apartments, commercial spaces and supporting infrastructure,” an official said.

As of now, Delhi has only one functional TOD project, which is DDA’s East Delhi Hub at Karkardooma, developed around the Karkardooma Metro interchange. The project serves as the city’s pilot for high-density, mixed-use development integrated with mass transit. Building on this model, the Delhi Development Authority has identified 10 more TOD sites across the city for phased development, while the Centre is also planning similar transit-linked projects around key Delhi Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations under the revised TOD policy to encourage compact, walkable urban growth.

Officials cited above said they are examining a floor space index (FSI) of up to five, which would allow significantly denser construction, subject to planning regulations and statutory approvals.

The proposal was presented to the former Union housing secretary before his recent transfer, officials said. The ministry will now take a final call on the project’s design, financing and implementation.

“If there is no government funding, we can do it ourselves,” another official said, indicating that Hudco has the capacity to finance the redevelopment independently.

Separately, Hudco is also planning to redevelop a nearly 10-acre land parcel in Noida’s Sector 62 near Jaypee University, as part of a broader asset monetisation strategy.

Officials said the Noida site is proposed to be developed into another mixed-use complex comprising commercial spaces and residential apartments to generate recurring lease income while making better use of the corporation’s land holdings. “We want to create a commercial and residential market there,” an official said.

The Delhi and Noida projects are part of Hudco’s larger plan to redevelop underutilised land assets over the next three to four years through investments of around ₹1,000 crore.

Officials said the corporation aims to increase its annual rental and lease income from the current ₹60-70 crore to nearly ₹200 crore through these projects and other asset monetisation initiatives.