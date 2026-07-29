MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death after he allegedly stepped in to protect his mother from a knife attack by his father during a domestic dispute in Bhayander early on Monday. The Uttan Coastal police arrested the father on Tuesday on murder charges. 24-year-old dies shielding mother from father’s knife attack

According to the police, the accused, Bindeshkumar Soni, 46, got into an argument with his wife, Poonam, 45, late on Sunday night because she had not attended the wedding reception of his nephew.

The family, including the couple and their three children, lives on Dhavgi Road in Uttan, Bhayander West.

Police said the argument escalated when Bindeshkumar allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and lunged at his wife. In her statement, Poonam told the police that she was too shocked to react. Their eldest son, Abhay, rushed in to protect her, but the knife instead struck him in the chest.

Following the attack, Abhay collapsed on the spot. Hearing Poonam’s screams, neighbours rushed to the house. The accused and the neighbours took the injured man to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police said the stab wound punctured his chest near the rib cage.

“Although the wound was not very deep, the blow proved fatal,” said Subhash Markad, senior police inspector of Uttan Coastal police station, adding that they have registered a murder case against Bindeshkumar and arrested him.