Asanas or Yoga postures are not only great for enhancing flexibility, strength and overall well-being but can also play a significant role in boosting metabolic rate and aiding in weight management. Experts claim that by incorporating specific asanas into your routine, you can stimulate your body's metabolic processes, burn calories and support a healthy weight. Yoga asanas for weight loss and weight management: 7 exercises to burn calories, achieve healthy weight (Image by yanalya on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared some effective asanas that can contribute to this goal -

1. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation):

This dynamic sequence of postures is a full-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups and elevates your heart rate. The flowing movements, combined with deep breathing, increase your body's oxygen consumption and calorie burn, ultimately boosting your metabolic rate.

2. Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank Pose):

This powerful asana engages your entire body, particularly your core muscles, arms, and legs. Holding the plank position for an extended period can increase muscle tone, improve posture, and rev up your metabolism.

3. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Poses):

The warrior poses, such as Virabhadrasana I, II, and III, challenge your lower body strength and engage your core muscles. These poses help build lean muscle mass, which in turn increases your resting metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories even when at rest.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

This backbend asana targets your abdominal muscles, stimulating digestion and boosting your metabolic rate. Additionally, it strengthens your back muscles, improving overall posture and core strength.

5. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose):

This inversion pose engages multiple muscle groups, including your arms, shoulders, legs, and core. It not only strengthens your body but also promotes better circulation and lymphatic drainage, which can aid in weight management.

6. Navasana (Boat Pose):

This challenging asana targets your abdominal muscles, engaging your core and promoting better posture. By strengthening your core, you can improve your overall metabolic efficiency and burn more calories throughout the day.

7. Halasana (Plow Pose):

This inverted asana stimulates the thyroid gland, which plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism. Additionally, it stretches and tones the abdominal muscles, contributing to better digestion and improved metabolic function.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar pointed out, “It's important to note that while asanas can boost your metabolic rate and support weight management, they should be combined with a balanced diet and overall healthy lifestyle for optimal results. Consistency and dedication to your yoga practice are key to reaping the benefits of these asanas. Remember to consult with a qualified Yoga instructor, especially if you are new to the practice, to ensure proper form and technique. Start slowly, listen to your body and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your practice over time.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.