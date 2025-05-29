Can't walk 10k steps daily? Fitness coach shares Japanese walking technique that gives 10X benefit in 30 minutes

You've probably heard that you should walk 10,000 steps a day. Several studies have shown that it has several health benefits, including weight loss, boosting metabolism, helping to burn calories, and enhancing one's cardiovascular health. The Japanese walking technique is a 30-minute protocol that has significant health benefits. (Freepik)

Also Read | Walking 7,000 steps daily or doing simple household chores can cut cancer risk: Study

But, with our hectic schedules, completing 10k steps daily can become a monumental task. So, it becomes prudent to wonder if there is an alternative where you can reap the benefits of walking 10k steps daily without actually completing 10k steps. According to fitness coach Eugene Teo, there is a Japanese walking technique - discovered by Japanese researchers in 2007 - that gives you 10 times the benefits in just 30 minutes.

Walking, but better

On May 28, Eugene shared a reel where he talked about the disappointment of not being able to complete 10k steps because of various reasons. He wrote, “I know I can’t be the only one who looks at my step count at the end of the day and feels like a failure. Some days, I get around 2,000 steps. I still aim for at least 8,000 a day - but sometimes, life just gets in the way.”

The fitness coach then shared the simple 30-minute protocol - Japanese walking technique - that can make a huge difference.

The Japanese walking technique

What is the Japanese walking technique? Per the fitness coach, in this protocol, instead of a 10,000-step target, you do this:

Switch between:

3 minutes of fast walking and 3 minutes of slow walking for a total of 5 sets.

“Compared to hitting 10,000 steps, this walking protocol showed a 29x boost in aerobic fitness, a 10x improvement in leg strength, and a 3x improvement in blood pressure. While 10,000 steps is still a fantastic target, it takes around 1-2 hours a day of intentional movement. This protocol requires just 30 minutes. All movement is medicine, but if you're short on time or want to get the most bang for your buck, this is for you,” Eugene said in the video.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.