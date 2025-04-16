Fitness coach shares 10 healthy habits to know in your 20s: Sitting for too long wrecks your body to walking 10000 steps

If you are young, you should know that there is a real benefit to building fitness habits in your 20s. It ensures longevity, fewer health problems, and decreases your chances of cardiovascular diseases. 10 healthy habits you need to know in your 20s. (Shutterstock)

Recently, in a video shared on Instagram, fitness coach Ari, who goes by @arih.fit on social media, talked about the 10 healthy habits they wish they knew in their 20s. The 29-year-old fitness influencer posted the clip with the title, “Healthy habits at 29 I wish I knew at 20.”

10 healthy habits to know in your 20s

Here are the 10 things they stressed for people to remember:

1. Morning movement

Per the fitness coach, it can be a quick or a longer session, but every single morning, you should make sure to do at least five minutes of stretches or go for a walk outside.

2. Daily mobility

The 29-year-old coach revealed that earlier, they used to think that once or twice a week of yoga would fix all their health problems. However, now they understand that daily mobility is the secret to a healthy, pain-free body. It can include seated squats, downward dogs, dead hangs, cat-cows, deep lunges, and more full-body movements.

3. Simplified diet

“Meat, fish, eggs, fruit, veggies, and yoghurt. If you don’t have dietary restrictions and 80 percent of your meals come from these, I almost guarantee that your mind and body will transform,” the fitness coach stated.

4. Journaling and daily gratitude

Journaling and daily gratitude are great mental health practices. Per the fitness coach, it helps clear the mind, process thoughts, and stay grounded.

5. Movement breaks throughout the day

Sitting for too long wrecks your body. Moreover, sitting is now the new smoking. The fitness coach said, “I make sure to stand up and move every hour — whether it’s a quick stretch, holding a downward dog pose for 30 seconds or a 5-minute walk. This habit alone has helped fix my lower back pain.”

6. Waking up early

“I used to say, ‘I’m not a morning person,’ but it’s just a habit that needs to be worked on,” the coach revealed. They suggested starting by waking up 15 minutes earlier each week and putting your phone in another room (no snoozing).

7. Drinking more water

Staying hydrated has many health benefits. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drinking water can prevent dehydration, which may cause unclear thinking, mood change, overheating, constipation, and kidney stones. The fitness coach stressed that one should aim to drink 3 litres a day as a baseline. “If you’re not on this, your energy and focus are taking a hit,” they added.

8. Optimising my sleep

Per the coach, if you don’t sleep well, everything feels harder. Therefore, as a habit, they keep their room dark and cool while trying to avoid screens before bed. “Even 10 minutes of no screens before bed can go a super long way for your sleep quality,” they added.

9. Strength training 3-4x per week (non-negotiable)

Strength training 3-4 times a week should be a non-negotiable in your 20s. The fitness coach stressed that prioritising muscle and strength training makes everything in life easier. It leads to more energy, better posture, more confidence, fewer injuries, and long-term health benefits.

10. Walking 10k steps daily (non-negotiable)

Several studies have already established that walking 10,000 steps a day can lead to many health benefits, including weight loss, controlling blood sugar levels, improving insulin sensitivity, and more. Meanwhile, the fitness coach added that it is one of the simplest but most powerful habits as it helps with digestion, recovery, fat loss, and mental clarity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.