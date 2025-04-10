Fitness coach says walking 10,000 steps is the most underrated way to burn fat: ‘You don’t need to train for hours’

Walking 10,000 steps has proven to be a beneficial way of losing weight. While hitting the gym to do rigorous exercise and eating caloric deficit diets always top the list of what things you should be doing during weight loss, walking is often ignored as not an effective way to burn fat. Walking 10,000 steps per day can burn around 500 calories. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls weighing scale ‘stupid’: Never owned it, never weighs her clients

However, fitness coach Vimal Rajput believes walking is ‘the most underrated way to burn fat’. In a video shared on Instagram on April 4, the nutritionist said that “10k steps per day can burn around 500 calories, which is 3,500 calories per week, which is 1lb of fat per week.”

10k steps! The underrated way to lose fat

Stressing that 10,000 steps help you lose weight or shed fat, Vimal said, “This [walking 10k steps] is the most underrated way to lose fat. You don’t need to train in the gym for hours and hours. You don’t need to run your body down. You don’t need to do long runs and tons of HIIT (high-intensity interval training). Just get outside and get moving.”

Why is walking elite?

Explaining why walking is the elite form of exercise, Vimal revealed that it's because walking is low intensity, and your body doesn’t need to recover after you are done. However, after an intense workout session, it is always suggested that you take a break to allow your body to recover.

Per the fitness coach, this means you can put more effort into your lifting sessions at the gym. “Combine the two [walking and weight training], and you’re melting fat off you. You don’t have to spend a huge chunk of time walking, either. You can even break it up throughout the day. And don’t even stress about step counts - just move more wherever and whenever you can,” she added.

She also suggested getting a walking pad, calling it a game changer for those who don't get to go out much. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s [walking pad] not the same as getting outside in the fresh air. But if you’re someone who’s busy and can’t get out much, it’s a perfect way to get your steps in,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.