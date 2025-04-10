Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls weighing scale ‘stupid’: Never owned it, never weighs her clients

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known popularly for working with Kareena Kapoor, recently sat down with Pooja Dhingra to discuss food, our relationship with weighing scale, why having sugar is okay, and more. Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently said that she doesn't weigh her clients on weighing scale.

In a video shared by Tweak India on April 9, Rujuta, while talking about our relationship with the weighing scale, said that waiting for the scale to tell you that you're doing good is like waiting for your toxic boyfriend to tell you that you look good.

‘I do not own a weighing scale’

Rujuta said that it is not healthy to give away the reins of validation to anyone outside of us, especially not the weighing scale. She said, “I've been working in this field since 1999. I do not own a weighing scale. We never weigh any of our clients. We need to measure ourselves on many more aspects than just the scale.”

She added that when young people exercise, in response to that training, they will build more ‘musculature and bone density’. The weighing scale is stupid; it cannot recognise that and gives you one number. “If you really want to be low on weight, then you should go to the moon because there's no gravity, and you're weightless,” she quipped.

Our relationship with food

During the conversation, Rujuta also added that food is one of our primal joys, and to give up on that joy is to give up on life itself. She added, “As long as you keep your appetite for good food alive, I think you can keep your appetite for growth and profitability. As far as our bodies go, each one of us is optimally healthy at a different size and shape.”

“The latest Lancet study says that people cannot make judgments about themselves based on their weight and BMI. We really need to take into consideration many other factors, like whether or not we exercise, what our waist-to-hip ratio is, how well we sleep, and what our relationship with food is,” she explained. She also claimed that the one thing where we've lost our common sense is eating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.