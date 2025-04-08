Poor knee health in older adults: 5 exercises to improve joint strength

As people grow old, their knee joints grow weaker, making everyday movements, like going up the stairs or even simply standing or getting up from the toilet seat, feel like a big challenge. This persistent discomfort, along with reduced mobility and constant need for support, can, in fact, be distressing. Knee joint concerns reduce independence as aged adults may require increased assistance to move around, further affecting their mental health too. Knee strength go down as one ages.(Shutterstock)

But it cant be turned around with the help of exercises that improve the knee joints, and strengthen it.

Rishabh, a fitness and nutrition expert, took to Instagram to share five exercises he makes his 62-year-old mother do for strong knees.

Exercises for good knee health

Calf raises

Stand an hold onto a chair

Lift heels all the way up

Bring slowly back down

20 repetitions

2. Flexor lifts

While sitting down, lift one leg at a time while holding the other

Feel the burn when you lift it to the maximum.

10 repetitions on each leg

3. Ankle rotations

Circular, full 360 movement of the ankles

10 repetitions on each side

4. Raise your toes while sitting

While seated, with feet planted, raise your toes off work

20 repetitions in total

5. Sit to stand

Take a chair

Slowly sit and stand

10 repetions

The coach recommended doing these exercises at least twice a week.

What to eat for good knee health?

In an earlier HT Lifestyle interview, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, senior consultant, orthopaedic surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, shared essential nutrients for good joint health. He said,"A balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods like fish and nuts, can help reduce inflammation. Antioxidants, found in fruits and vegetables, are also beneficial. And remember to stay hydrated. Water is essential for joint lubrication and overall body function."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.