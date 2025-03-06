Walk backwards! Try this unique walking style that is a boon for your knee health

Walking is one of the fundamental baseline activities to prevent a sedentary lifestyle. The importance of walking has been reiterated time and again. If you have been swamped by work lately, even a simple walk a day at least helps you stay fit and active. Your step count is invaluable for your health. Getting the step count is a daily essential.(Shutterstock)

But have you ever thought about walking backwards? Walking backwards has never been considered as a vigorous mainstream fitness activity. Generally, it’s seen in school races and children's games, mostly because it’s so challenging to walk backwards and keep balance, that there's a lighthearted fun in it- children often break out giggling.

But it turns out it’s not all fun and games, and it actually has serious benefits. Walking backwards has its own distinct advantages.

If you are walking only forward, you're missing out on a lot of other benefits. Mike Cola, Exercise Physiologist took to Instagram to share the benefits of the unconventional style of walking backwards. Mike said, "If every single day, if you are walking only straight in front, you are making a big mistake.”

ALSO READ: Do you walk barefoot inside your home? Experts believe it may have surprising benefits

Walking backwards is good for your knee

Walking backwards is much harder than walking forward. It feels way more intense and you feel more exertion. Speaking on the intensity, he said,"The saying goes 100 steps backwards is like walking a thousand steps forward."

Explaining the benefits from his own experience, Mike elaborated, “ I have been walking backwards for 10 to 20 minutes outside every day for over 2 years, and I have a bad knee, and my knee feels so much better.”

How does walking backwards help

Further describing the benefits along with how it works, Mike added, “When you walk backwards, your knee extends slightly beyond your toe, which strengthens your knee. Plus, it's good for your brain. It's good for your balance. When you get older, you wanna be able to walk forwards, sideways, backwards with control and stability. ”

Mike recommended a comfortable and safe space to practice walking backwards, to prevent injuries.

So based on Mike's suggestions, it's understandable that walking backwards or retrowalking is good for your joint health, keeping your joints like the knees healthy. Along with this, it also improves your mental agility as walking backwards is cognitively demanding and requires coordination from the brain. Lastly, this retrowalking also enhances balance and improves muscle strength in the legs because of the unique walking pattern.

ALSO READ: Study reveals walking reduces depression risk: Find out how much your daily step count helps

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.