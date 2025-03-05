Do you walk barefoot inside your home? Experts believe it may have surprising benefits

In many cultures, including Asian countries like India, removing shoes before entering the house and walking barefoot is the norm, especially in households where carpeted rugs are common. But did you know there may be some health benefits related to walking barefoot? Walking barefoot does not just strengthen your feet; per Dr Hannah Kopelman, it also allows your skin to breathe. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | ‘Sitting is the new smoking’: Fitness expert suggests 4 exercises you can do if you sit for too long

Dr Robert Conenello, an experienced licensed clinical podiatrist (a medical doctor devoted to the treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and related structures of the leg), told HuffPost that walking barefoot increases intrinsic muscular strength within the feet and reinforces the muscles in the feet, which tend to weaken “as we age and wear shoes.”

Why you should be walking barefoot at home?

A big champion for the practice of walking barefoot, Dr Conenello added that the muscles in our feet are linked to our overall mobility. So, their deterioration can contribute to reduced movement as we get older. “Many of the pathologies that I see in my practice are due to the inability to engage these muscles for normal movements and metabolic efficiency,” Conenello added.

The muscles in our feet are linked to our overall mobility. (Shutterstock)

However, walking barefoot does not just strengthen your feet; per Dr Hannah Kopelman (a dermatologist), it also allows your skin to breathe, which can help prevent moisture buildup and reduce the risk of fungal infections like athlete’s foot. She told the publication that the practice can also be grounding and relaxing, almost like a mini reflexology session.

“For those without underlying skin or foot conditions, this can be a natural way to connect with your environment and promote mindfulness,” she explained.

Moderation is the key

There are some potential downsides too. Walking barefoot can expose you to irritants or allergens on the floor, such as dust, sharp objects or cleaning chemicals.

Additionally, those with chronic skin conditions like dermatitis or eczema can be at risk. However, there is an easy solution - washing your feet and moisturising them after drying them thoroughly, according to Dr Conenello.

Apart from skin conditions, there is also the risk of increasing the chances of foot fatigue or harming your joints while standing for longer hours. Therefore, Dr Conenello advised those who stand for extended periods of time - like when they cook - to wear foot support when engaging in such tasks. Additionally, you can wear socks to act as a filter between the ground and the foot.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.