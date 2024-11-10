Should you blow dry or air dry your hair? Dermat tells why you shouldn't sleep with damp hair to avoid fungal infection

Do you blow-dry your hair after washing it? Or do you let it air-dry and just go to sleep without drying the scalp? If you are the latter, then we have some news for you. Leaving your scalp damp may lead to a fungal infection. Yes, you read that right. Dermatologist explains why sleeping with wet hair can cause fungal infection.

(Also Read | Dermatologist suggests 5 healthy skin and hair tips for brides-to-be to follow before their wedding)

Dr Aamna Adel, a consultant dermatologist, shared a video on Instagram about what happens when we leave our hair damp. In the clip, Dr Adel stressed that a damp scalp can easily become a breeding ground for fungus. Though our scalp has natural yeast, damp hair can create the perfect environment for this yeast to basically overgrow and increase your risk of getting a fungal infection aka ringworm.

Never sleep with damp hair!

In the clip, Dr Adel explained that if we don't dry our hair, ‘we can end up looking like a very outdated piece of bread’. Setting the record straight on whether we should blow dry our hair or not, she stressed, “The first thing that all of us need to realise is that we have a natural yeast and fungus that lives on our skin and our scalp [rent-free], and it is called a Malassezia. One thing about fungus is that it loves nothing more than moisture (sic).”

Dr Adel added, “So if you are someone who is lazy when it comes to drying your hair after you wash it. You just sleep on damp hair and leave it for hours and hours on end. You are creating the perfect storm, the perfect environment for this yeast to basically overgrow, and that essentially leads to something called seborrhoeic dermatitis, aka dandruff (sic).”

The dermatologist added that sleeping with damp hair also increases the chances of ‘getting a fungal infection which is called tinea capitis aka ringworm’. “Trust me, you don't want that on your scalp because it is the worst state it can actually cause your hair to fall out. Always dry your hair after you wash your scalp.”

Lastly, she added that although leaving your scalp damp can be teasing fungus, it will not cause mould to grow on your scalp.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.