Dermatologist suggests 5 healthy skin and hair tips for brides-to-be to follow before their wedding

Wedding season is right around the corner. As brides-to-be get ready to tie the knot, everything needs to be perfect - from the bridal attire, hair and makeup to all the decor arrangements. Brides want to look their best on their wedding day, and it can only be achieved if the skin is prepped and healthy before you start layering it with several makeup products. Your need to shine from head to toe requires a lot of consistency, hard work and preparation. The steps to achieve it should begin a few days before the wedding festivities begin, according to Dr Gurveen Waraich, dermatologist, MBBS, MD. Dr Waraich took to Instagram to share 5 skin tips for brides to follow before their wedding. Dr Waraich shared 5 tips a bride should follow if they are getting married in the next 3 to 4 weeks.

Healthy skin tips brides-to-be should follow before their wedding

In the Instagram video, Dr Waraich shared 5 tips a bride should follow if they are getting married in the next 3 to 4 weeks. She made the video for people who are getting married between 23 and 28 November. However, you can apply the rules to your beauty regimen a few weeks before your wedding.

The first rule every bride should follow is ‘nothing new now’. According to the dermatologist, brides should follow the rule ‘no new product, no new facial and no experiments’ 3 to 4 weeks before their wedding. “If you are truly a last-minute bride and still planning your first facial, please keep a gap of at least one week from your first function,” she added.

Shaving for a smooth makeup base

For the second tip, she suggested that if brides have fine peach fuzz facial hair, their best bet is shaving. She said, “If you have fine peach fuzz facial hair and your makeup artist insists on removal, your best bet is shaving. No, it will not lead to thicker hair growth. In fact, it will give a nice smooth base [for your makeup]. Waxing can lead to acne burns, I would say avoid.”

Hair Botox is your best bet

For the third tip, Dr Waraich said, “If you are planning to get a hair smoothing treatment done, don't fall for keratin, cystine or smoothening; you will end up with bad hair fall later. Your safest option is hair Botox - definitely a lesser evil.”

For the fourth tip, the dermatologist suggested a skincare hack that brides can follow on their wedding day or before a function. The dermatologist suggested, “One tip for your D-day - just before you start your makeup, take a light moisturiser, do a gentle 5-minute massage, leave a sheet mask on your face and tea bags on your eyes for 15 minutes and thank me later for the glow.” Lastly, she said that the main mantra a bride needs to follow for her wedding is to ‘keep smiling because the happiest brides make the prettiest brides’.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.