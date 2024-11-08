Bridal beauty trends you’ll love in 2024: From bold lips to blush-toned eyes, here’s what’s in

With wedding season in full swing, brides are eagerly seeking new ways to elevate their bridal beauty. This year’s trends celebrate a perfect blend of natural elegance and modern flair, highlighting each bride’s unique style with soft, radiant touches and playful details. Hitesh Dewett - National Trainer, House of Beauty, shared with HT Lifestyle top makeup trends to shine on your big day. (Also read: Want to shine like Alia, Kareena this festive season? Try these top makeup trends that'll make you star of every party ) This year's bridal beauty focuses on bold eyes paired with neutral lips, featuring long-wear formulas and softly sculpted brows.(Instagram)

1. Natural radiant skin

The less-is-more approach is reigning supreme, with a dewy, fresh-faced look topping the list for brides this season. This trend emphasises natural beauty, enhancing the skin’s own radiance for a polished yet effortless glow. To achieve this luminous look, opt for a lightweight luminous foundation, a glow-enhancing primer, and a soft highlighter to accentuate your best features. The goal is to let the bride’s skin shine through, creating an ethereal look without heavy coverage.

2. Blush toned eyes

Soft, romantic eyes in blush, peach, and warm brown shades are in full bloom. These gentle tones add a dreamy, understated vibe, making the eyes appear effortlessly beautiful. Add fluttery lashes for a final touch of charm, keeping the look delicate and perfectly balanced.

3. A hint of sparkle

For brides who crave a touch of glamour, subtle sparkle is making a major comeback. Whether it’s a shimmer on the eyelids, a soft dusting on the cheekbones, or a fine glitter eyeliner, these delicate touches elevate the look with a soft, glowing finish. The key is to keep it elegant, adding just the right amount of sparkle

4. Bold eyes, soft lips

Bold eyes paired with neutral lips create a winning combination this year. Smoky eyes, bold liners, and vivid shadows are balanced by understated nude lips. This look keeps the focus on the eyes while maintaining an effortlessly chic elegance. Long-wear, smudge-proof formulas are essential to ensure the makeup stays fresh and flawless throughout the day.

5. Natural and polished brows

Natural yet defined brows are making a statement this season. Brides are opting for softly sculpted brows that frame the face. To achieve this look, use feathering techniques to fill in sparse areas, maintain a natural arch, and set the shape with clear or tinted brow gel. This trend provides just the right amount of definition to accentuate the eyes, balance the face structure and enhance the bride’s natural beauty.

This season’s bridal beauty trends are all about timeless elegance with a modern twist. With these fresh, radiant looks, 2024 brides will shine in their own unique way, embracing a perfect balance of soft sophistication and stylish flair.