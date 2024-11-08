Grooms get ready for wedding season! Ditch boring kurtas and elevate your look with these 5 top fashion trends of 2024

In 2024, grooms are stepping up their fashion game with elegance and individuality, proving that wedding day style is no longer just about the bride. Today’s grooms are embracing sophisticated details and fresh trends that balance tradition with a touch of modern luxury. Devangi Nishar Parekh, fashion expert and managing director of Aza Fashions, shared with HT Lifestyle some standout trends reshaping groom’s attire this season. (Also read: Fashion and politics: How clothing has shaped and reflected cultural movements throughout history ) Modern grooms are embracing style through unique accessories and bold prints in 2024. (Instagram)

1. Elevated colour palettes

Moving beyond the classic black and navy, grooms this year are favouring earthy tones and deep jewel hues like emerald green, midnight blue, and rich burgundy. These colours exude confidence and sophistication, perfectly complementing both contemporary and traditional wedding aesthetics.

2. Luxurious fabrics

Texture is key in 2024, with velvet and silk at the forefront. Velvet suits bring a sense of opulence, ideal for evening events, while silk’s subtle sheen is perfect for understated elegance. Light brocade and jacquard accents are also popular, adding refined detail to classic silhouettes and giving grooms a chance to stand out.

3. Quirky and geometric prints

This year, prints are taking centre stage, with grooms embracing playful and unique patterns. Quirky and geometric prints are finding their way onto kurtas, sherwanis, shirts, and even jackets, adding a modern and creative touch to traditional attire. From bold motifs to subtle, structured designs, these prints give grooms the chance to express individuality and flair in fresh, unexpected ways.

4. East-meets-west silhouettes

Fusion wear is bridging the gap between Western and Indian styles. Grooms are gravitating toward sharp, tailored bandhgalas, structured sherwanis with minimal embellishments, and even layering classic blazers over kurtas. These hybrid looks combine cultural richness with global flair, allowing grooms to express their heritage with a contemporary edge.

5. Statement accessories

Accessories are where grooms are truly showcasing their personal style. Customized cufflinks, regal brooches, and artisanal pocket squares add a unique touch. For Indian weddings, embellished turbans and statement shoes are making a resurgence, adding a touch of grandeur and individuality to each groom’s ensemble.

2024’s modern groom is all about embracing style with a purpose, reflecting personality through thoughtful details. By combining innovative elements with timeless appeal, today’s bridegrooms are dressing in ways that not only honour tradition but make their mark in the contemporary wedding scene.