Anant Ambani gifts Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and all his groomsmen 2 crore watches. Watch video here

Anant Ambani wowed his groomsmen with an extravagant gift: each received a watch valued at a jaw-dropping ₹2 crore! True to the Ambani tradition of opulence and surprise, these luxurious timepieces from Audemars Piguet are capturing attention online. Guests have been sharing videos of the lavish hampers, which include these stunningly elegant watches, showcasing just how grand the gesture was. This remarkable gift underscores the grandeur of the Ambani wedding, reflecting the extraordinary level of detail and extravagance that marks their celebrations. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor defies traditional fashion with her stunning bejewelled corset look at the Ambani Day 2 wedding, blending modern glamour with classic elegance) Anant Ambani gifts ₹ 2 crore Audemars Piguet watches to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and all his groomsmen.(Instagram)

Which watch Anant Ambani gifted to guests

The watch gifted by Anant Ambani features a 41 mm 18K pink gold case, 9.5 mm thick, with a sapphire crystal back and screw-locked crown. It boasts a pink gold-toned dial with a Grande Tapisserie pattern, blue counters, pink gold hour markers, and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating. The watch includes a pink gold-toned inner bezel and the Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement with a perpetual calendar showing week indication, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, and hours and minutes. It offers a 40-hour power reserve and comes with an 18K pink gold bracelet, AP folding buckle, and an additional blue alligator strap. Water-resistant up to 20 meters.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Bollywood's elite turned out in full force for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent wedding on July 12. The star-studded guest list featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas. The highlight of the evening was Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, who dazzled with their spirited dance performances. In a surprise twist, Superstar Rajinikanth joined Ranveer on the dance floor for a lively rendition of "Galla Goodiyan" from Dil Dhadakne Do. Adding to the excitement, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also spotted enjoying the festivities with enthusiastic dance moves.