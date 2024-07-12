Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant host a 40-day grand bhandara before wedding: Know all about its significance

The preparations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding are in full swing, with glimpses of the celebrations going viral on social media. From designer clothes and sparkling jewels to the arrival of international stars, people are enthralled by the wedding festivities of India's wealthiest family. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are marking their wedding celebrations with a grand 40-day Bhandara. (Instagram)

Recently, a grand bhandara in Mumbai has become a hot topic on social media. Organized by Anant Ambani, this charitable event feeds9,000 people daily. Reports indicate that the bhandara is being held at Antilia, the Ambani family's residence in Mumbai. It will continue for 40 days leading up to Anant and Radhika's wedding, with meals served to thousands every day. Scroll down to know more about it. (Also read: Nita Ambani wears rare rangkat Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra. Here's why it's so special )

Ambanis organise 40-day bhandara

A recent viral Instagram video reveals that the last day of the bhandara is July 15, indicating it began on June 5. The video shares details about the food served and features the supervisor of the mass feast, who disclosed that the bhandara is open to the public and has been distributing meals twice daily. Nearly 3,000 to 4,000 people can eat at a time. The supervisor also mentioned that everyone attending the feast is offering blessings and congratulations to Anant Ambani for his upcoming wedding. The footage also showcases a variety of dishes, including vegetable pulao, gatte ki sabji, paneer sabji, raita, and dhokla.

What is the significance of this practice?

In Hinduism, feeding the less fortunate is considered a virtuous deed, and bhandaras are commonly held during significant events like weddings. This bhandara can be seen as a way for the Ambanis to share their happiness with the community. Weddings are joyful events, and organizing a bhandara allows the couple to extend their joy to the less fortunate and show gratitude for their blessings. Additionally, it highlights the importance of charity and social responsibility as the couple embarks on their married life.

The bhandara's menu reflects these values by offering nutritious and wholesome meals. A well-balanced vegetarian spread, rich in whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, provides essential nutrients while minimizing processed foods and added sugars to promote healthy eating habits. In some families, organizing charitable activities before weddings is a tradition that strengthens family ties and honours their heritage. The bhandara menu can thus showcase the family's culinary traditions while providing a nutritious and balanced meal for all.

After a series of celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12th at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Their wedding will be attended by friends, family, Bollywood stars, and politicians. Through their Bhandara, which serves people from all walks of life, Anant and Radhika highlight that true wealth is defined not by possessions but by the generosity we show.