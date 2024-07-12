Nita Ambani wears rare rangkat Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra. Here's why it's so special

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding day is finally here. Since the festivities began, the Ambani clan has been making headlines and creating a stir in the fashion world with back-to-back exquisite looks. From rare vintage gowns to extravagant custom-made dresses, they are truly redefining fashion, proving that when it comes to the Ambanis, there is virtually no limit to luxury. Nita Ambani wowed in a Manish Malhotra Banarasi saree.(Instagram)

As we eagerly await more wedding sneak peeks, Nita Ambani has once again dazzled fashion enthusiasts with a stunning look. Her love for sarees is well-known, as she often graces events in mesmerizing six-yard ensembles. Her latest saree is nothing short of extraordinary, blending style and tradition in a way that is sure to leave you in awe. (Also read: Nita Ambani dazzles in Gharchola saree for Mata Ki Chowki and stuns in regal blue lehenga for Shiva Shakti Puja: Watch )

Nita Ambani stuns in Rangkat Banarasi sarees

Nita Ambani's saree look is from the shelves of the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her outfit pays tribute to India's rich cultural heritage with a reimagination of the holy city of Varanasi. She embodied the timeless elegance of Varanasi in a stunning 28 chauk jaal Rangkat saree adorned with delicate floral motifs and vibrant hues of zari.

This special ensemble celebrates the incredible craftsmanship of India's master artisans. Taking over six months to weave, an authentic Rangkat saree is crafted by only a select few weavers in the country, showcasing a rare generational skill passed down through time. Her outfit is truly a piece of art.

Decoding Nita Ambani's glam look

She paired her stunning six yards with a mustard green blouse adorned with intricate golden embroidery, adding a touch of regal elegance. Her luxurious saree look, perfectly blending colours and fabrics, radiated sheer elegance and royal vibes. She accessorized her ensemble with large green emerald jhumka earrings, a statement diamond ring, and pink glass bangles stacked on her wrists. With the help of makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Nita was decked out in shimmer eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy nude lipstick.

Her hair, styled by Amit Thakur, was fashioned into a chic braided hairdo with a middle parting and adorned with white flowers, adding an ethereal touch to her mesmerising look. Nita Ambani's stunning outfit and flawless styling are setting the bar high for fashion at Anant and Radhika's wedding. We can't wait to see more of her jaw-dropping looks!