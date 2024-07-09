Radhika Merchant channels Shakuntala with ‘phool dupatta’ for haldi look; Sonam Kapoor says 'simple is always winner'

Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in top to bottom yellow for her haldi ceremony on Monday. The pictures of her look for the evening were shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor. (Also read: Anjali Merchant glows in colourful lehenga at sister Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Haldi. Pics) Radhika Merchant channels Shakuntala in bright and lovely haldi look.

Radhika wore a ‘phool dupatta’ over what looks like a sharara by Anamika Khanna. She also wore jewellery made out of flowers. Kareena Kapoor called the look ‘the best’. Sonam Kapoor commented, "Simplicity is always the winner'. Check out her pictures here:

The haldi ceremony

The Ambani family hosted a haldi ceremony for their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their Mumbai home, Antilia on Monday evening. In attendance were Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Manushi Chillar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and others.

These celebs brought their fashion A-game to the celebrations. Sara, Ananya and Janhvi stunned everyone with their gorgeous looks.

Who wore what?

Sara Ali Khan chose a colourful lehenga set for the Haldi ceremony. She completed her look with a matching dupatta draped on the shoulder. Sara accessorised the outfit with an embroidered potli bag, a choker necklace, kadhas, and rings. She took to her Instagram handle to share the picture.

While Ananya Panday opted for a pink anarkali suit for the grand occasion. Along with her stunning attire she chose to wear embellished juttis, gold bracelets, statement rings, maang tika, and jhumkas. Ananya shared glimpses of the ceremony in which she can be seen posing with Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi wore a traditional yellow sari at the haldi function. Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.