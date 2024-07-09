Anjali Merchant glows in colourful lehenga at sister Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Haldi. Pics

Radhika Merchant's elder sister, Anjali Merchant, has gained a mass fan following on social media with her stunning appearances during Radhika and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. For last night's Haldi celebrations, Anjali stole the show once again in a colourful lehenga set. Read on as we decode the bride's sister's look. (Also Read | Isha Ambani wore custom heart-embroidered lehenga for Anant's Haldi; an inspired version could be yours for this price) Anjali Merchant attends her sister Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Haldi ceremony in a lehenga. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant's elder sister, Anjali Merchant, dazzles at her Haldi ceremony

Stylist Isha Multani took to Instagram to share Anjali Merchant's traditional look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi celebrations. She captioned the photos, "Sister Of The Bride, glowing away this evening in the most gorgeous riot of colours." The bride's sister glowed in a colourful lehenga set custom-designed by the fashion house Jayanti Reddy.

Decoding Anjali Merchant's ensemble

Anjali Merchant's silk lehenga set comes in a riot of colours - the lehenga is in a bright pink shade, contrasted with a purple blouse and a yellow dupatta. The silk lehenga skirt features a scalloped hem, a broad patti border, intricate gold brocade embroidery, a maximum flare, and a high-rise waist.

Anjali paired the skirt with a purple blouse featuring intricate silver Resham embroidery, a plunging V neckline, a scalloped hem, and a fitted bust. Lastly, a yellow silk dupatta - draped like a saree pallu and cinched at the waist with a matching embroidered belt - completed the ensemble. It features scalloped borders and silver Resham embroidery.

Anjali accessorised the colourful lehenga set with an ornate necklace adorned with colourful gems, dangling earrings, gold kadhas, and rings. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose a dainty bindi, pink lips, rouge on the cheeks, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, a half-up, half-down hairdo rounded off the ethnic look.

Who is Anjali Merchant?

Anjali Merchant Majithia is the eldest daughter of Encore Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Viren Merchant, and his wife, Shaila Merchant. She is married to businessman Aman Majithia. The couple tied the knot in 2020.