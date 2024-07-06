Isha Ambani wore a Schiaparelli saree last night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Isha for the occasion and revealed that it is the first-ever custom-couture saree designed by the Maison. However, internet fashion sleuths quickly pointed out that the saree may be the first from Daniel Roseberry's atelier, but not by the avant-garde Italian fashion atelier. Read on to know more details. (Also Read | Isha Ambani wears three outfits for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: All the pics of her glamorous looks) Isha Ambani wears a Schiaparelli saree and the first and last lehenga ever designed by Maison Valentino. (Instagram)

Did Isha Ambani wear the first-ever Schiaparelli saree?

Isha Ambani chose a vibrant blue Schiaparelli saree for last night's star-studded sangeet ceremony. Many reports called the ensemble the first-ever saree designed by the Maison. However, the Instagram page @couturesoireebyadeel, run by Adeel R, pointed out that the ensemble is the first-ever saree designed by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. They added that the first ever Schiaparelli saree was created by Elsa Schiaparelli herself in 1935 for a collection, which was inspired by Maharani Sita Devi of Kapurthala. She was also known as Princess Karam.

All you need to know about the 1935 Schiaparelli collection inspired by Princess Karam

Maharani Sita Devi was an icon and created ripples in the fashion community with her impeccable style. In 1935, Elsa Schiaparelli was so dazzled by the princess' beauty that she constructed an entire collection around her personal style. (Also Read | Why is Isha Ambani carrying twin robots in these pics and what do they mean? Schiaparelli 'accessory' explained)

Elsa Schiaparelli constructed an entire collection around Maharani Sita Devi's personal style. (Instagram/@dietsabya)

According to Diet Sabya, on being the source for Schiaparelli's design, Princess Karam said, "I was thrilled to see that some of the dressmakers were actually inspired for their new models this year by some of the saris I wore in the summer of 1934."

Isha Ambani's Valentino lehenga

Isha Ambani has cemented her love for couture and archival fashion with her sartorial elegance these past few years. Though last night's Schiaparelli saree was not the first ever designed by the avant-garde Italian Maison, it indeed was a piece of art worth swooning over.

However, it did remind us of the Valentino lehenga she wore in 2018. Maison Valentino designed their first-ever lehenga for the heiress, and she wore it to her wedding reception on December 12, 2018. The golden lehenga, featuring lace detailing and embellishments, was one of a kind. It was the first and only lehenga the Italian luxury fashion house had designed.

What do you think of Isha's Schiaparelli look? As for us, we can't wait to see what she has in store for the future.