Why is Isha Ambani carrying twin robots in these pics and what do they mean? Schiaparelli 'accessory' explained

Isha Ambani surprised the internet after celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared a picture of one of her tech-fusion looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities from Italy. Isha wore a strapless dress accessorised with the infamous robot babies from Schiaparelli's spring 2024 couture collection. Here's all you need to know about them. (Also Read | Katy Perry goes viral for her mind-blowing dress with 500-foot train; it can be seen even after she's left the room) Isha Ambani carries Schiaparelli twin robots in these pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (Instagram)

Why is Isha Ambani carrying the Schiaparelli twin robots; what do they mean?

Isha Ambani's Schiaparelli haute couture look was custom-designed for the entrepreneur, according to Anaita. The bionic dolls represent her twins, Krishna and Aadiya Piramal. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli intended the robot babies to be an ode to a bygone era, reflecting the fusion of early 2000s technology and 90s tech nostalgia.

Isha's strapless dress features a square neckline, tassel embellishments on the metallic bustier, a velvet skirt, a midi-length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Isha carried the twin robot babies to accessorise the custom look. Meanwhile, heels, a sleek ponytail, bracelets, and dainty ear studs completed the styling.

For the uninitiated, creative director Daniel Roseberry introduced the robot baby on the runway during the Schiaparelli Spring 2024 couture collection at Paris Fashion Week in January. The dramatic accessory was embroidered with Swarovski crystals, old batteries, electronic chips, flip phones and more electronic waste from the pre-iPhone era. While Anaita did not specify the elements used for Isha's custom look, they seem like an inspired version.

Celebrities who wore the Schiaparelli accessory

In a white silk faille skirt and bare upper body, Rihanna carried the Schiaparelli haute couture baby by Daniel Roseberry for a magazine photoshoot. She styled the vintage look with a wild wig, exaggerated brows, and dark lip shade.

Meanwhile, model Maggie Maurer introduced the world to the bionic baby as she walked the ramp during the Schiaparelli Spring 2024 show. The baby bedazzled toddler-shaped figure was made of silver and green electronic panels, pearl-encrusted circuit boards, broken cables, wires and thousands of shimmering Swarovski crystals. Later, Fredrik Robertsson made his official debut at Paris Haute Couture Week yesterday while holding the robot baby.