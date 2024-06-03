Isha Ambani's first videos from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in Italy go viral; what she wore. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy pre-wedding gala: Isha Ambani's first videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy have surfaced online. The Ambani family hosted a four-day gala aboard a luxury European cruise, attended by Bollywood celebrities and other famous personalities. The celebrations also included an extravagant party in Portofino, Italy. Yesterday, several clips and images of stars having a blast at the Italian Riviera coastline town went viral on social media. And now Isha's videos are delighting netizens. Isha Ambani attends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Italy. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Isha Ambani's videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy captured the entrepreneur in high spirits, mingling with the guests and enjoying with friends and family. A heartwarming clip of Isha, Shloka and Anjali Merchant giving a speech at the gala also made its way to Instagram. The clip shows Isha expressing her gratitude to the guests for making the occasion even more special. Later, Anjali, Radhika's elder sister, warmly welcomed Andrea Bocelli, who serenaded the crowd at the affair with his popular songs.

Coming to Isha's look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italian pre-wedding party, the eldest daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani chose a peach-coloured, tropical-printed floor-length dress. The gown features full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, a fitted design on the bust, a flowy chiffon skirt, a cut-out on the back with a tie detail, and a floor-grazing hem.

Isha accessorised the ensemble with hoop earrings, sunglasses, and strapped sandals. Lastly, she chose to leave her long locks loose in a centre parting and style the ends with soft waves. Rouge on the cheeks, minimal makeup, and feathered brows completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, several stars attended the gala in Portofino, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and others. Apart from Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull, Katy Perry, and Backstreet Boys performed during the four-day celebrations.