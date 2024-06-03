Alia Bhatt keeps it simple as she returns from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter Raha, arrived in Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The Ambani family hosted a four-day gala aboard a luxury cruise, including a grand celebration in Portofino. After having a blast at the festivities, the family arrived in the bay. The paparazzi clicked them at the private airport in Mumbai's Kalina. Check out what the couple wore for their airport look. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha return to Mumbai from Italy after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt keeps it simple at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

The paparazzi video shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exiting the Kalina airport, with the animal actor carrying their daughter in his arms. In the video, as the couple walk towards their car, their daughter Raha kisses Ranbir multiple times on the cheeks and then smiles while looking at the cameras. In the end, Ranbir and Alia greet the media outside the airport before entering their vehicle. While Alia chose monotone attire for her airport look, Ranbir complemented her with a simple sweatshirt and shorts set.

Alia's monotone outfit comes in an olive green shade. The actor wore a tank top, cargo pants, and an oversized shirt. The tank top features spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and a body-skimming fit. She wore it with matching cargo pants featuring a mid-rise waist, pockets on the front, a relaxed fitting, and an ankle-length hem. Lastly, the oversized shirt with an open front, collared neckline, folded full-length sleeves, and a baggy fitting completed the look.

Alia wore the ensemble with chunky white sneakers, rings, and golden hoop earrings. A messy bun, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and blushed glowing skin rounded off the minimal glam picks with the simple airport look. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a green printed sweatshirt with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit to the airport. He paired it with white shorts, a baseball cap, and sneakers.