 Alia Bhatt keeps it simple as she returns from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt keeps it simple as she returns from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha returned after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. See what they wore at the airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter Raha, arrived in Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The Ambani family hosted a four-day gala aboard a luxury cruise, including a grand celebration in Portofino. After having a blast at the festivities, the family arrived in the bay. The paparazzi clicked them at the private airport in Mumbai's Kalina. Check out what the couple wore for their airport look.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha return to Mumbai from Italy after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha return to Mumbai from Italy after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

(Also Read | Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have a gala time in Italy; what they wore: Watch video)

Alia Bhatt keeps it simple at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The paparazzi video shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exiting the Kalina airport, with the animal actor carrying their daughter in his arms. In the video, as the couple walk towards their car, their daughter Raha kisses Ranbir multiple times on the cheeks and then smiles while looking at the cameras. In the end, Ranbir and Alia greet the media outside the airport before entering their vehicle. While Alia chose monotone attire for her airport look, Ranbir complemented her with a simple sweatshirt and shorts set.

Alia's monotone outfit comes in an olive green shade. The actor wore a tank top, cargo pants, and an oversized shirt. The tank top features spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and a body-skimming fit. She wore it with matching cargo pants featuring a mid-rise waist, pockets on the front, a relaxed fitting, and an ankle-length hem. Lastly, the oversized shirt with an open front, collared neckline, folded full-length sleeves, and a baggy fitting completed the look.

Alia wore the ensemble with chunky white sneakers, rings, and golden hoop earrings. A messy bun, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, and blushed glowing skin rounded off the minimal glam picks with the simple airport look. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a green printed sweatshirt with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit to the airport. He paired it with white shorts, a baseball cap, and sneakers.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt keeps it simple as she returns from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On