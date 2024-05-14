Alia Bhatt takes over Sabato De Sarno's first Gucci Cruise Show in London in stylish black dress. Watch

Alia Bhatt and many high-profile stars arrived in London recently to attend Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Cruise show. Sabato unveiled his first Cruise collection for the luxury Italian Maison at Tate Modern, London. Apart from Alia, the who's who of the entertainment world were in attendance, including Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Thai actress Davikah, Lee Know, and other celebrities, all dressed head-to-toe in their best Gucci ensembles. However, Alia's stylish look in a strapless black dress won the internet. Keep scrolling to see what she wore. Alia Bhatt attends the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in London. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt attends the Gucci Cruise Show in London

Alia Bhatt took over London as she attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show at the Cruise 2025 fashion show. Pictures and videos of Alia from the event made it online and showed her enjoying the Cruise collection from the front row and mingling with celebrities. The actor chose a simple yet modern, sleek black midi dress from the luxury Italian Maison. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including the iconic Horsebit emblem black chain bag she carried like a clutch. Read our detailed download on her sensational look below.

Alia's black Gucci dress features a strapless plunging neckline exposing her decolletage, a cinched detail under the bust and on the waist, a corseted bodice, a midi length hem, figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, and a column design. The actor wore black slingback pumps with the ensemble to add a touch of elegance. Skipping all jewellery, she allowed the ensemble and the accessories to be the star of her look.

Lastly, Alia chose clean-girl makeup and a striking lip shade to add some glamour to her Cruise Show look. She opted for feathered brows, subtle red eye shadow, deep berry red lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring. Meanwhile, she styled her locks in a centre-parted sleek ponytail with loose strands sculpting her face. A black satin ribbon bow tie on her hairdo gave the finishing touch.