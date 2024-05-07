MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani in sarees are 'Met Set Ready' for fashion's biggest night. All pics inside

MET Gala 2024: It is finally Met Monday in New York! As celebrities start arriving at fashion's biggest night on the first Monday of May, giving the nod to the dress code 'The Garden of Time', Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani's glamorous looks for the most awaited ball of the season took everyone's breath away on social media. While celebrity stylist Anita Shroff Adjania revealed Isha Ambani's on-theme garden-inspired look by Rahul Mishra, Alia Bhatt gave a sneak peek of what fans are about to witness on the iconic stairs of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art - A Sabyasachi moment. Scroll down to see what the two desi divas wore. Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani reveal their glamorous looks for the Met Gala. The two divas wore sarees. (Instagram)

Met Gala 2024: What Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani wore to the Met Gala

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of her silhouette standing in front of a window looking out at the stunning New York skyline in the backdrop. "Met set go," she captioned the post. Alia's post hinted at what she might be wearing to the ball this year - a saree. Reportedly, the saree is designed by ace Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Alia told Vogue hosts the on-theme garment took 1,905 man hours and 163 workers to craft. Meanwhile, the intricate floral embroidery on the pallu looks on theme with 'The Garden of Time' this year. Additionally, Alia styled her hair in a messy bun updo to elevate the elegance quotient. We cannot wait to see the outfit reveal!

Coming to Isha Ambani's red carpet look for the Met Gala, her version of 'The Garden of Time' left the desi internet speechless. The entrepreneur wore a custom Rahul Mishra gold saree gown with a river of hand-embroidered flower pallu to walk the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum Of ART today (IST).

Additionally, this is Rahul Mishra's first look at the Met Gala. According to Isha's stylist, Anaita, she and Rahul "depicted nature's glorious and bountiful lifecycle in the custom look. The saree took over 10,000 hours to complete and features distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots.

Lastly, Isha complemented the saree gown with an exquisite Jade clutch bag, traditional lotus hand bracelets, parrot earrings, and a flower choker. As for the glam picks, she chose a half-up half-down hairdo, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, bronzer on the contours, a glossy pink lip shade, gold eye shadow, and mascara on the lashes.