 Alia Bhatt to attend Met Gala 2024; a look at her debut in Chanel-inspired bridal gown before her second appearance | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt to attend Met Gala 2024; a look at her debut in Chanel-inspired bridal gown before her second appearance

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
May 06, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt will grace the red carpet at the Met Gala today. Before her second appearance, here's a look at her stunning debut.

Met Gala 2024: It is Met Monday today, and fans are eagerly waiting for film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media celebrities to ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in their most dramatic and stunning looks. This year's roster for the Met Gala is as exciting as the past few years. And among the Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet, Alia Bhatt is one of them. (Also Read | Met Gala 2024: When and where to watch, theme, guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night)

Alia Bhatt is one of the celebrities attending the Met Gala this year, according to reports. Last year, she made her debut at the gala in a white Chanel bride dress by Prabal Gurung. (Instagram)
Alia Bhatt is one of the celebrities attending the Met Gala this year, according to reports. Last year, she made her debut at the gala in a white Chanel bride dress by Prabal Gurung. (Instagram)

As per India Today, Alia left for New York late at night on May 4 to make her second appearance at the star-studded gala after her stunning debut last year. Fans are excited to see how the actor will translate the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and dress code 'The Garden of Time' into her red carpet look. However, before that, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit her debut look - Prabal Gurung's version of the Chanel bride dress.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When Alia Bhat debuted at the Met Gala in Prabal Gurung's version of the Chanel bride dress

In 2023, Alia Bhatt debuted at the Met Gala as Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung's muse. Alia celebrated the ball's theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' with a gown inspired by the iconic designer's unforgettable Chanel bride collection. The corseted dress in the pristine white shade was a perfect nod to the late designer as the Met Gala celebrated him with an exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Alia's ball gown featured hand-embroidered white pearls, a corseted bodice hugging her bust, a layered tulle skirt, a wide U neckline, a plunging back design, and a cinched waistline defining her svelte frame. The floor-sweeping train at the back covering the Met Gala red carpet added the dreamy fairytale aesthetic to the bridal gown. Lastly, she chose embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings, rings, centre-parted half-up half-down hairdo, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and nude lip shade to round off the look.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt to attend Met Gala 2024; a look at her debut in Chanel-inspired bridal gown before her second appearance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On