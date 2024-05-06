Alia Bhatt to attend Met Gala 2024; a look at her debut in Chanel-inspired bridal gown before her second appearance

Met Gala 2024: It is Met Monday today, and fans are eagerly waiting for film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media celebrities to ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in their most dramatic and stunning looks. This year's roster for the Met Gala is as exciting as the past few years. And among the Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet, Alia Bhatt is one of them. (Also Read | Met Gala 2024: When and where to watch, theme, guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night) Alia Bhatt is one of the celebrities attending the Met Gala this year, according to reports. Last year, she made her debut at the gala in a white Chanel bride dress by Prabal Gurung. (Instagram)

As per India Today, Alia left for New York late at night on May 4 to make her second appearance at the star-studded gala after her stunning debut last year. Fans are excited to see how the actor will translate the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and dress code 'The Garden of Time' into her red carpet look. However, before that, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit her debut look - Prabal Gurung's version of the Chanel bride dress.

When Alia Bhat debuted at the Met Gala in Prabal Gurung's version of the Chanel bride dress

In 2023, Alia Bhatt debuted at the Met Gala as Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung's muse. Alia celebrated the ball's theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' with a gown inspired by the iconic designer's unforgettable Chanel bride collection. The corseted dress in the pristine white shade was a perfect nod to the late designer as the Met Gala celebrated him with an exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Alia's ball gown featured hand-embroidered white pearls, a corseted bodice hugging her bust, a layered tulle skirt, a wide U neckline, a plunging back design, and a cinched waistline defining her svelte frame. The floor-sweeping train at the back covering the Met Gala red carpet added the dreamy fairytale aesthetic to the bridal gown. Lastly, she chose embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings, rings, centre-parted half-up half-down hairdo, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and nude lip shade to round off the look.