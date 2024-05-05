Met Gala 2024: As Zendaya turns host for fashion's biggest night, see her most creative looks from Met Gala red carpet

Met Gala 2024: Zendaya has cemented her position as the undisputable and reigning fashion icon over the past few years. With her more than iconic sartorial moments for the promotions of her recently-released flick Challengers still fresh in everyone's mind, fans are excited to see what the actor has in store for fashion's biggest night on the first Monday of May. Met Gala 2024 will see Zendaya's first spin as a co-chair of the benefit alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez. She debuted at the Gala in 2015 and attended every year till 2019. With her last appearance on the Met Gala red carpet almost five years ago, netizens are excited for the Spider-Man star and her stylist Law Roach's triumphant return and what they will make of The Garden of Time theme on coming Monday. Before that, here's a look at Zendaya's looks on the Met Gala red carpet since her debut. Met Gala 2024: Zendaya is the co-chair at this year's Met Gala. Check out her most creative looks from fashion's biggest night. (Instagram)

The Cinderella Moment

In 2019, Zendaya's last appearance at the camp-themed Met Gala, Zendaya had her Cinderella moment on the red carpet as Law Roach assumed the role of her fairy godmother. In a billowing ball gown with puff sleeves by Tommy Hilfiger, Zendaya glided the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, looking every bit magical. The highlight of the look was the dress's transformation from grey to a luminous blue with the wave of a wand by Law Roach. A lace choker, diamond earrings, a grey headband, a ring, and a Judith Leiber Cinderella's pumpkin carriage clutch completed the look.

The Joan of Arc-inspired Look

In 2018, for the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', Zendaya arrived at the Met Gala dressed in a gilded armour gown by Versace. The custom look, complete with glittering silver epaulettes, a tiered brace on the waist, a spiked metal collar, a chainmail silhouette, a train on the back, full-length sleeves, and a deep single-leg split, took inspiration from Joan of Arc. She styled the gown with a wavy red bob featuring bangs, rings, earrings, minimal glam, and silver pumps.

The Dolce & Gabbana Gown

In 2017, for the theme 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between', Zendaya chose an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana ball gown with illustrations of parrots and flowers descending its tangerine and maize yellow skirt. She complemented her ensemble with a voluminous Afro, bright coral lips, a yellow diamond ring, and drop earrings.

The Golden Girl

For the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' theme in 2016, Zendaya chose a sleek, form-fitting custom beaded gown by Michael Kors. The gold column dress features a taut collar, a single sleeve and a train at the back. Gunmetal eye makeup, high-glass bowl cut-styled hairdo, black diamond-adorned rings, caramel lips, darkened brows, and a dewy glam rounded off the red carpet look.

The Fausto Puglisi Dress

Lastly, for her debut at the Met Gala in 2015, an 18-year-old Zendaya wore a short, whimsical look created by Fausto Puglisi. The red, black and white gown included sun motifs as a nod to the 'China: Through the Looking Glass' theme. Additionally, the A-line skirt, plunging neckline, and floor-sweeping train added to the charm of her dress. Sun-shaped cuffs and an arm band, a headband adorned with similar motifs, black diamond earrings, rings, and black stilettos completed the look.