Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant's NMACC after-party look is out, the Dolce & Gabbana outfit is a winner

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 03, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant's NMACC after-party look is out, and the pictures shows her in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit and heirloom jewels.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani with his pregnant wife, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani and his to-be-wife Radhika Merchant attended the Day 2 of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. Radhika, who is engaged to Anant Ambani, chose striking looks for the starry affair. On the first day, she chose a black embroidered saree. She wore an ice-blue sequinned drape on the second day. Now Radhika's glamorous after-party look from Day 2 India In Fashion Gala is doing rounds on social media. She wore a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana outfit with heirloom jewels. Read our download below.

Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant's NMACC after-party look is out. (Instagram)
Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant's NMACC after-party look is out. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant's NMACC after-party look

Celebrity makeup and hairstylist Loveleen Ramchandani shared pictures of Radhika Merchant on Instagram. They showed Radhika dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2019 runway look featuring a jumpsuit and matching cape jacket featuring brocade embroidery done on silk material. She served a floral aesthetic during the after-party in the stylish ensemble. However, we cannot help but swoon over the heirloom jewels Radhika wore with the D&G look. Check out the pictures below.

Radhika's jumpsuit features strapless details, a plunging sweetheart neckline highlighting her décolletage, multi-coloured flora embroidery, a bustier-style bodice, cinched waistline, side pockets, straight-fitted pants, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She completed the ensemble with a cape jacket featuring embellished raised collars, slits that acted as sleeves, brocade embroidery, and an open front.

Radhika accessorised the ensemble with a choker necklace, circle-shaped earrings, golden killer block heels, ornate gold bracelets, an embellished top handle bag, and rings. In the end, Radhika chose glossy pink lips, subtle shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, contoured face, and beaming highlighter. A sleek high ponytail with teased ends gave the finishing touch.

